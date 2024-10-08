West Cary Group Secures Marketing Strategy And Creative Services Contract With UVA

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Nationally recognized firm West Cary Group awarded two-year contract with top 5 public university

RICHMOND, Va., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- West Cary Group, one of the largest minority-owned marketing, advertising and firms in the country, recently secured a two-year cooperative contract (UVA-AGR-4507 )

with the University of Virginia (UVA). Services include creative, branding, strategy, analysis, buying, marketing, multimedia, public relations services, and digital campaigns that align with the brand and goals of one of the nation's premier public institutions.

"We have several alums working at our agency, so obviously we're extremely excited about the opportunity to work with the university," said Moses Foster, President and CEO of West Cary Group. "Our work on regional and national brands has driven real results for our clients across the country. We look forward to accomplishing the same for UVA."

This contract with UVA underscores our ability to deliver comprehensive marketing capabilities under one roof.

A No. 4 public and top 25 national university (U.S. News & World Report, 2024) that has been advancing knowledge for more than two centuries, UVA is home to more than 25,000 students. They employ nearly 23,000 people-including faculty, staff, and health system personnel-and offer twelve schools located in both Charlottesville and the College at Wise.



The UVA public sector contract is one of the latest to be awarded to the midsize agency. Other public sector clients include the Virginia Department of Health, the Virginia Department of Social Services, Alexandria Renew Enterprises, Richmond International Airport, Henrico Economic Development Authority, and the Philadelphia Water Department.

"This cooperative contract with UVA underscores our ability to deliver comprehensive marketing capabilities under one roof," said Joe Barco, Vice President of Engineering at West Cary Group. "We can't wait to bring innovative solutions to the table and support them as they continue to cultivate more informed communities throughout the world."

Discover more about the evolution of West Cary Group as featured in UVA Finance

Experience the firm's award-winning work at westcarygroup/work

westcarygroup/work .

About West Cary Group

West Cary Group is a full-service, minority-owned advertising, technology and communications agency founded in 2007 by Moses Foster. It specializes in merging award-winning creative with rigorous data analysis to create marketing campaigns with truly measurable outcomes. West Cary Group's capabilities include digital advertising and media, mobile application design and development, web design and development, brand marketing and advertising, and direct response marketing.

SOURCE West Cary Group

