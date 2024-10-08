USA Health Expands Partnership With Rldatix For 360-Degree Safety Insights

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

(PRNewsfoto/RLDatix)





University of South Alabama Health

This strategic in RLDatix's comprehensive suite of solutions will empower the health system for the University of South Alabama to advance its culture of safety and reduce variability in care.

CHICAGO, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RLDatix , the leading global provider of connected healthcare operations software and services, announced the expansion of its partnership with USA Health , the health system for the University of South Alabama. This strategic investment in RLDatix's comprehensive safety suite of solutions will equip USA Health with a 360-degree view of provider performance, empowering the health system to advance its culture of safety and reduce variability in care.

"By connecting healthcare operations across the enterprise, USA Health will unlock deeper insights and get a clear view of its entire system, which is vital for improving patient care and safety outcomes," said Jeff Surges, RLDatix CEO. "We're proud to support USA Health as they set new standards in safety and quality for patients and providers alike."

Through this investment in connected healthcare operations with RLDatix, USA Health will be able to connect fragmented data for a meaningful understanding of its practice variability, enabling them to objectively assess performance, identify hotspots for improvement and enhance their culture of safety.

Dr. Michael Chang, System Chief Medical Officer and Associate Vice President for Medical Affairs at USA Health, expressed enthusiasm for this partnership, stating, "In a health system as diverse as ours, having a unified approach to provider management and safety culture is essential. This insight will enable us to develop the right strategies to move the needle and ensure safer, more consistent outcomes for our patients."

This partnership will also equip USA Health with the right tools to manage accountability and facilitate meaningful cultural transformation, a critical component to driving safer care.

"Ultimately, all of this ties back to the patient," said Dr. Chang. "If we define quality as achieving expected outcomes shared by physicians and patients, and safety as preventing harm, we're motivated by the same goal: delivering the best patient-centered care possible."

For more information on how connected healthcare operations can benefit your organization, visit .

About USA Health

USA Health, the health system for the University of South Alabama, is the only academic health system along the upper Gulf Coast. With more than 40 care delivery locations, including University Hospital, Children's & Women's Hospital, Providence Hospital and the Mitchell Cancer Institute, and physician practices sites throughout the area, the health system melds clinical care, research and healthcare education into the most advanced medical care in the region.

About RLDatix

For more than 20 years, RLDatix has championed safety as our driving force. We are the only organization integrating data across risk, safety, compliance, provider lifecycle, and workforce management to provide decision-makers with the critical insights they need to enhance care quality and improve patient outcomes across the enterprise. This approach, prioritizing safety and outcomes for patients, workforces, and organizations alike, is what we call connected healthcare operations.

Trusted by thousands of healthcare providers worldwide, we empower them to focus on what matters most: delivering efficient, patient-centered care. Together, we can create a brighter future where meaningful data insights lead to safer healthcare for all. Visit to learn more.

Contact Information:

Matter Communications for RLDatix

[email protected]

SOURCE RLDatix

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED