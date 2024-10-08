Keypoint Press Releases Brutal Catalyst: What Ukraine's Cities Tell Us About Recovery From War By Dr. Russell W. Glenn On October 8, 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BOULDER, Colo., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KeyPoint Press announces the release of Brutal Catalyst: What Ukraine's Cities Tell Us About Recovery From War, available in hardback, paperback, and in bookstores and at .

"[Recovery] gives us resilience in the face of war and the feeling that life will still prevail"

– Volodymyr Zelensky, President of Ukraine, speech at the Ukraine Recovery (Germany), June 2024

Continue Reading

Recovery from Russia's war in Ukraine

Brutal Catalyst: What Ukraine's Cities Tell Us About Recovery From War

Post this





From longtime RAND security affairs analyst Dr. Russell W. Glenn comes a wide-ranging exploration of pathways to a recovered Ukraine even as bombs and artillery rounds continue to rip pavements and harvest lives. Brutal Catalyst delves deep, considering the myriad challenges to the country's survival and post-conflict revitalization as a prospective member of the EU and Western security community.

Expected topics get their due: corruption, criminality, and black marketing among them. So, too, do less recognized issues. Left unchanged,

Kyiv's current collaboration policies threaten prosecution for doctors treating patients in Russian-occupied areas and teachers who continue to serve their students. Tensions between Ukrainians wanting closer ties with the West and fellow citizens still sympathetic to Russia imperil national bonding. Clearing millions of mines and other active munitions demands billions while schools, hospitals, and entire cities lie wasted.

These and other challenges are of a scale no country has experienced since the years immediately following World War II. Those years can inform Ukraine's recovery. Western Europe has since experienced nearly a century of peace. Tokyo rose from a wasteland to become Earth's most populous metropolis and center of the world's fourth-largest economy.

Individual Ukrainian cities face vastly different challenges. Some, never occupied, regularly withstand attacks from the air and far-reaching guns. Others whisper advice for those still occupied after having known the Russian yolk for months before returning to their proper fold. Those less fortunate, like Mariupol, now measure occupation not in months but rather in years and confront particularly difficult paths. What can the past tell us about how best to recover from war's ravages?

Russell W. Glenn, Brutal Catalyst: What Ukraine's Cities Tell Us About Recovery From War (Boulder, CO: KeyPoint Press, 2024). Available in hardback, paperback, and eBook at .

For media inquiries and review copies, email: [email protected]

Discover more about the war in Ukraine and recovery at:

KeyPointPress:



SOURCE KeyPoint Press

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED