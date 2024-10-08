(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Rice Syrup Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Organic Rice Syrup, Conventional Rice Syrup), By Application, By Form (Liquid, Powder), By Distribution Channel, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2024 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global rice syrup market is anticipated to achieve a value of USD 2.96 billion by the year 2030, flourishing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% from 2024 through to 2030. The market is propelled by its diverse applications as a sweetening agent and the enhanced demand for organic rice syrup varieties. High starch content in rice syrups underpins its widespread adoption across the food processing sector, with brown rice syrup being particularly favored for its natural sweetening properties.

Consumer Health Trends Driving Market Growth

With health consciousness on the rise, consumers are veering towards natural sweeteners. Organic rice syrups, recognized for being free from gluten and allergens, resonate with the current consumer trend. As these syrups are also suitable for vegan and vegetarian diets, they present a natural alternative to honey and are progressively being incorporated into various products.

Industry and Consumer Dynamics

Conventional rice syrup dominates the market, taking a substantial revenue share owing to its widespread availability. Food & beverage applications are significant, with rice syrup's compatibility with dietary restrictions augmenting its reach within the industry. Liquid rice syrup forms are foreseen to experience notable growth, thanks to their versatility in blending with other food and beverage ingredients, enhancing sweetness and texture without violating dietary parameters. Online distribution channels are anticipated to burgeon, driven by competitive pricing, convenience, and the increasing inclination of consumers toward online shopping.

Regional Market Insights

North America emerges as a major growth region, with an upsurge in consumer preference for organic and natural foods fueling demand for rice syrup. The organic variant of rice syrup, in particular, is gaining traction across numerous food and beverage sectors against the backdrop of an evolving organic and non-GMO product landscape.

Key Implications for Stakeholders

The comprehensive analysis illuminated by these insights serves to guide stakeholders in their strategic decision-making processes. As the rice syrup market continues to evolve, understanding current trends and drivers becomes essential for stakeholders to capitalize on emergent opportunities and maintain competitiveness in a dynamic market environment. In conclusion, the global rice syrup market is on a robust growth trajectory, underpinned by evolving consumer preferences and increased health awareness, shaping the landscape for natural and organic sweeteners. The integration of rice syrups across various applications within the food and beverage industry is predicted to continue fostering market expansion through to 2030.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $2.09 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.96 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.1% Regions Covered Global



