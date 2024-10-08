D&H Distributing Invests In New Resources To Help Partners Become Managed Security Services Providers

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) - The Distributor Expects More than 60% Growth in Modern Security, Adding Personnel, Training, and Resources to Guide Partners Toward Greater Opportunities -

HARRISBURG, Pa., Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D&H Distributing , a leading provider of solutions to the North American channel, announces it is increasing its focus on Modern Security solutions and services. The distributor is on-track to achieve 63% growth in its Modern Security business, identifying this category as a notable area of opportunity for partners. D&H is doubling the size of its Modern Security team to better support those partners' efforts to transition to the managed security service provider (MSSP) business model, including sales specialists, technical solution architects, and an expanded vendor management team.



The distributor is enhancing its proven SuccessPath partner training offerings in this category as well, conducting recurring webinars led by Director of Modern Security Ryan Flynn, plus multiple security sessions at D&H's THREAD and Partnerfi technology events led by Senior Vice President of Modern Solutions Jason Bystrak. The distributor's Solutions Architect team, led by former managed services provider CEO Sam Coyl, consists of leaders from the MSP community. D&H's sales and technical teams hold more than 50 cybersecurity certifications. Partners rely on D&H's team to not only build a multi-layered security solution, but also to navigate complex vendor programs to enhance their profitability.

“As the market shifts towards managed security services, SonicWall is committed to investing in this model by expanding our offerings to support the MSP community,” said Jason Carter, Chief Revenue Officer at SonicWall.“D&H has been instrumental in helping us engage with their ecosystem of MSPs to better support those partners' efforts in growing their businesses.”

D&H's Modern Security team supports a range of solutions regardless of delivery method, whether via hardware, software, cloud, or on-premises environments, incorporating products from Cisco, Check Point, ESET, Microsoft, Proofpoint, Sophos, SonicWall, and Vade. These various delivery models can be accommodated by a single D&H team for a unified business experience. D&H's Cloud Marketplace transactional portal is also fully integrated with a roster of cybersecurity solutions, allowing MSPs to incorporate their own purchasing and provisioning processes.

“D&H differentiates itself through an evolving menu of services and solutions, focusing on what real-world partners need to grow their practices and gain opportunities,” said Bystrak.“We're having a genuine influence on the choices our MSP partners make in configuring their end-users' security networks, as we help them grow into profitable managed security services providers.”

“The Modern Security Team at D&H is extremely responsive and follows-up on all requests,” said Melody Hathorn, scheduling coordinator at UpTime Sciences, an MSP in Denver, CO.“They help us understand current promotions and their timing. It's clear by the way I'm treated as a client that our goals are aligned.”

