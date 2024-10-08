Sevaro Partners With Rosman Search To Elevate Neurology Services In Hospitals Nationwide

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J., Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sevaro, a leading provider of virtual neurology platforms and teleneurology services , proudly announces a strategic partnership with Rosman Search. This collaboration will combine Sevaro's advanced virtual neurology services and Synapse AI with Rosman's expertise in permanent and locum tenens staffing solutions.



Hospitals can now seamlessly integrate on-site neurology professionals, virtual care, and expert neurology staffing to ensure high-quality, continuous patient care while maximizing operational efficiency.

"Partnering with Rosman Search allows us to extend our impact, helping hospitals across the nation maintain top-tier neurology care with tailored, flexible staffing solutions," said Dr. Rajiv Narula, CEO of Sevaro. "This partnership will fill staffing gaps, streamline workflows, and ultimately improve patient outcomes."

Rosman Search and Sevaro are uniquely positioned to provide hospitals with a comprehensive solution. From permanent hires and locum tenens professionals to cutting-edge virtual neurology, this partnership offers a dynamic approach to staffing and care that can be customized to each hospital's needs.

"In our specialties, clients know that our depth of experience and superior level of service drives more of the right candidates, faster," said Adam Stern, CEO of RosmanSearch. "Sevaro is the perfect partner for Rosman, as like us they are highly specialized and have a deep understanding of the unique needs of neurology and stroke programs."

Ty Chambers, President of Rosman Locum Tenens added, "Providing the right care in the right time and place is incredibly hard in the neurosciences space. Partnering with Sevaro allows us to help deploy physicians as full-time hires, locum tenens, or now via telemedicine"

At the heart of Sevaro's virtual neurology services is Synapse AI, a platform that seamlessly integrates into existing hospital systems, ensuring smooth coordination between on-site and virtual care teams.

A few of the many standout features of Synapse AI is Sevaro OneCallTM and Nirvana Notes. Sevaro OneCall connects hospital staff to on-call virtual neurologists in 45 seconds or less, while automatically routing to backup providers when needed. This eliminates the need for call centers and ensures uninterrupted, high-quality patient care.

Nirvana Notes uses built-in ambient AI to help document information captured in both audio and video neurology consults, thereby reducing the amount of time physicians spend documenting and helping to standardize the capture of meaningful stroke program data.









