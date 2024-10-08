Prodatastack Signs First Esports Client And Urges Others To Prioritise Access To Their Key Commercial Data

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Kamto Chukwureh, rising F4 Esports star, joins forces with ProDataStack

ProDataStack, world's first sports data designed exclusively for and agents, signs an agreement to work with rising teen star of F4 Esports

- Emeka ChukwurehMANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM, October 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Groundbreaking agreement reached with F4 Esports rising star Kamto Chukwureh .Esports athletes are being urged to take steps to proactively understand their true commercial value after sports data platform ProDataStack announced a new agreement with a rising SIM racer.Teenager Kamto Chukwureh is aiming to live his own version of 2023 film Gran Turismo by using esports to propel himself into a real-world racing career. As part of Kamto's ongoing commercial development, his father and representative, Emeka Chukwureh, will now benefit from 24/7 access to a comprehensive dataset that includes global online mentions, sentiment analysis, performance data, search statistics – and the ability to build his own database of fans.Emeka Chukwureh said:“In the corporate world, everybody's focus is on data and evidence-based decision making. Sport is moving in the same direction and sponsorship agreements are going to be struck based on the evidence you can show. That's why we had no hesitation in partnering with ProDataStack.”Mr Chukwureh, who is keen to connect with other parents of SIM racers, added:“Everybody at ProDataStack seemed incredibly attuned to this opportunity and I think we're well ahead of the curve. Our journey is about moving Kamto from SIM racing to real-world racing, so it's crucial we can demonstrate to both teams and sponsors that we're a professional outfit acting exactly how any professional athlete would.”Kamto's first major competition since signing with ProDataStack will see him represent Nigeria in F4 Esports at the FIA Motorsport Games in Valencia, Spain, later this month.Fiona Green, founder and CEO at ProDataStack, said:“We're thrilled to have Kamto and Emeka on board. It's testament to their vision and forward thinking that they can see how access to this data will help to accelerate Kamto's career. We can't wait to travel alongside them as they bring their exciting vision to life.”She added:“ProDataStack has been specifically designed to give every athlete the type and quality of data they need, regardless of their sport or career stage.“We're thrilled to have produced a software platform that provides athletes and their agents an affordable way to access critical information. For esports athletes looking to get access to their key commercial data, it's the perfect match.”ABOUT PRODATASTACKProDataStack is the world's first sports data platform designed exclusively for athletes and their agents. By pulling data from six key areas, including powerful brand sentiment and performance metrics, it strengthens athletes' hands in both performance and sponsorship contract negotiations. For more information or to book a demo , visit or email ....ABOUT KAMTO CHUKWUREHKamto Chukwureh is a rising talent on the global SIM racing scene. His representative, Emeka Chukwureh, can be contacted on ....

