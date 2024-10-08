Oral Biolife Announces Large Animal Data Breakthrough In Periodontal Disease

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BETHLEHEM, PA, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Oral Biolife (OBL), a biotechnology company developing a first-of-its-kind for humans and companion animals, today announced critical new developments of large animal data backing their lead product, Ambrilux Dental Gel. Ambrilux Dental Gel has been shown to promote the regeneration of bone in the furcations of teeth in three Beagle dogs with induced periodontal disease(PD).Radiographs were taken at baseline 28 days after the first application and 29 days after the 2nd application. The radiographs demonstrated that 100% (n=3) of animals treated with Ambrilux showed increased bone regeneration at both the 1st and second month post-treatment while only 33% (n=3)of control animals had detectable bone growth. The ability of Ambrilux to promote bone growth in the setting of periodontal disease in large animals provides key translatable data supporting the potential use in human disease.There were no Adverse Events or other safety issues noted throughout the study. An adverse event is defined as any unexpected observation seen in dogs that is unfavorable and unintended and occurs after the use of an investigational veterinary product, regardless of the possible relationship to the product.“This proof-of-concept marks a major milestone in our journey. It reinforces our confidence that Ambrilux Dental Gel has the potential to revolutionize how dental care is provided, offering a less invasive and more accessible option for patients," says Bill Breitenbach, CEO of Oral Biolife.”With Periodontitis affecting nearly 20% of the global population, 47% of US adults, as well as costing an estimated yearly 54 billion USD in loss of productivity1, there is clearly an unmet need for an effective non-invasive solution to treat PD. OBL's findings are a step towards a potential breakthrough in dental and oral health research.“At OBL our mission has always been to find a way to provide Americans with access to non-invasive dental care,” says Stella Vnook, President of Oral Biolife.“We are pleased with these promising results and are excited to continue our research to further establish the safety and efficacy of the Ambrilux Dental Gel.”About Oral Biolife Inc.Oral Biolife is an innovative biotechnology company headquartered in Bethlehem, PA that utilizes the unique properties of biotechnology materials to develop groundbreaking, first-to-market products. Their lead asset, Ambrilux Dental Gel, via its unique ability to regenerate bone lost due to periodontal disease, represents a potential breakthrough for treating periodontal disease. For more information, please visit and on LinkedIn at .References:1.Thornton-Evans G, Eke P, Wei L, Palmer A, Moeti R, Hutchins S, Borrell LN; Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Periodontitis among adults aged ≥30 years - United States, 2009-2010. MMWR Suppl. 2013 Nov 22;62(3):129-35.Forward Looking Statements:THIS PRESS RELEASE MAY CONTAIN FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS AND INFORMATION RELATING TO, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THE COMPANY, ITS BUSINESS PLAN AND STRATEGY, AND ITS INDUSTRY. THESE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS ARE BASED ON THE BELIEFS OF, ASSUMPTIONS MADE BY, AND INFORMATION CURRENTLY AVAILABLE TO THE COMPANY'S MANAGEMENT. WHEN USED IN THE OFFERING MATERIALS, THE WORDS“ESTIMATE,”“PROJECT,”“BELIEVE,”“ANTICIPATE,”“INTEND,”“EXPECT” AND SIMILAR EXPRESSIONS ARE INTENDED TO IDENTIFY FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS, WHICH CONSTITUTE FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS. THESE STATEMENTS REFLECT MANAGEMENT'S CURRENT VIEWS WITH RESPECT TO FUTURE EVENTS AND ARE SUBJECT TO RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES THAT COULD CAUSE THE COMPANY'S ACTUAL RESULTS TO DIFFER MATERIALLY FROM THOSE CONTAINED IN THE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS. INVESTORS ARE CAUTIONED NOT TO PLACE UNDUE RELIANCE ON THESE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS, WHICH SPEAK ONLY AS OF THE DATE ON WHICH THEY ARE MADE. THE COMPANY DOES NOT UNDERTAKE ANY OBLIGATION TO REVISE OR UPDATE THESE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS TO REFLECT EVENTS OR CIRCUMSTANCES AFTER SUCH DATE OR TO REFLECT THE OCCURRENCE OF UNANTICIPATED EVENTSPRIMARY CONTACT:NAME: Bill BreitenbachCOMPANY: Oral Biolife Inc.EMAIL: ...SECONDARY CONTACT:NAME: Stella VnookCOMPANY: Oral Biolife Inc.EMAIL: ...###

