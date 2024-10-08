New York Financial Educators Council Adds Expertise Of Alison Mcqueen To Advisory Board

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Alison McQueen, nationally recognized top agent and NYFEC Advisory Board Member

New York Educators Council Announces Selection of Alison McQueen, Licensed Associate Real Estate Broker, to its Prestigious Advisory Board

- Alison McQueen, Licensed Associate Real Estate Broker at The Corcoran GroupBROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Alison McQueen, Licensed Associate Real Estate Broker at The Corcoran Group, has been chosen to serve as a member of the New York Financial Educators Council (NYFEC) expert Advisory Board, the NYFEC announced today.A nationally recognized top real estate agent, Alison McQueen's unique combination of education and practical experience aligns her well for this prestigious board position. Originally trained as a psychologist, she holds an MA in Psychology, with a concentration in Mental Health and Substance Abuse Counseling, from The New School for Social Research in New York City. She became licensed as a real estate agent and launched her business under the umbrella of The Corcoran Group in 2014. Recently, McQueen completed an Executive Education course in corporate governance at The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and received her International Board Director Competency Designation (IBDC.D).Alison brings her background as a psychologist to her efforts in supporting financial wellness among New Yorkers. In addition to her current work as an associate broker, she teaches monthly seminars to first-time home buyers, and provides materials and curriculum that empower attendees to become discerning purchasers.“Education, advocacy, business development, and leadership have been strong themes throughout my career,” McQueen comments with regard to her selection for the board role.“As a business owner in the financial sector who is passionate about accessible education and consumer advocacy, my values align closely with the Council's mission. I'm delighted and honored to serve on the Advisory Board.”McQueen's career experience shows that people can make effective changes for themselves when clear information and support are delivered in practical, accessible ways. She has stayed true to her passion for consumer empowerment throughout her career pursuits, from teaching classical music to all skill levels, through supporting clients to wellness as a psychologist, to helping people buy and sell homes throughout New York State. She brings this rich and varied experiential background into the financial wellness arena."Having Alison McQueen join the New York Chapter Advisory Board is an invaluable asset. Her nationally recognized success in real estate, coupled with her deep expertise in psychology and counseling, brings a unique and powerful perspective to our mission. We are confident that her insight will greatly enhance our efforts to empower individuals with financial literacy." - Vince Shorb, Founder and CEO of the National Financial Educators CouncilThe NYFEC looks forward to a long and productive relationship with Alison McQueen on its Advisory Board. Her generosity and contributions put the organization on a trajectory to bringing greater financial well-being to communities in New York State and beyond.The (NYFEC) New York Financial Educators Council was established by the National Financial Educators Council, an IACET Accredited Provider and Certified B Corporation®. The NFEC mobilizes an international team of financial wellness advocates and champions, providing resources and training so they can support communities and work toward improving financial health on a global scale.

