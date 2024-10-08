عربي


New Working Group On Azerbaijan-Afghanistan Parliamentary Relations Established

10/8/2024 10:08:44 AM

Akbar Novruz

A new working group focused on Azerbaijan-Afghanistan inter-parliamentary relations has been established in the Milli Majlis, Azernews reports.

At today's parliamentary session, the draft decision on the election of heads for various inter-parliamentary relations working groups was discussed, including the one with Afghanistan. According to the report, this was reflected in the draft decision "On the election of the leaders of the inter-parliamentary relations working groups of the Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan," which was included in the agenda of today's meeting of the parliament.

Deputy Speaker of the Parliament, Musa Gasimli, was elected as the head of this newly formed group.

Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has officially revealed its plans to reopen its embassy in Afghanistan in 2024. As of now, further details regarding the exact timing of the embassy's activation have not been disclosed.

