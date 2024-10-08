Round Table On COP29 Held In London, Emphasizing Climate Change And Global Security

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
A round table titled "The COP29 Summit: Navigating Climate
Change, Peace, and Security" was held in London, organised jointly
by the Centre for the Analysis of International Relations and the
Royal United Services Institute (RUSI), with support from the
Embassy of Azerbaijan in the United Kingdom,
Azernews reports.
The event welcomed high-ranking officials, regional experts, and
representatives from both the public and private sectors.
Alok Sharma, President of COP26, opened the event by
highlighting the significance of the upcoming COP29, scheduled to
take place in Azerbaijan, for the future of humanity. He remarked
that the successes achieved at COP29 would benefit not only
Azerbaijan but the entire world. Sharma noted his close
collaboration with the appointed president of COP29 and his team,
who are working diligently to ensure the event's success.
Elshad Iskanderov, Ambassador on Special Assignments at the
Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs and adviser to the COP29
negotiating team underscored the summit's importance from both
regional and global perspectives. He pointed out the link between
climate change and population displacement, emphasizing that
environmental degradation is likely to lead to increased migration.
Iskanderov stated that climate finance would be a central theme at
COP29, focusing on financial management and support for nations
most affected by climate change impacts. He also highlighted the
UK's backing of the Peace and Recovery Initiative and the Action
Fund for Climate Finance, which aim to expedite the application
review period and enhance public and private sector activities
related to climate change.
Fiona Clouder, who served as Britain's ambassador for Latin
America and the Caribbean during COP26, shared insights into the
challenges faced at the previous summit and the steps taken to
overcome them. She expressed high expectations for COP29 in
Azerbaijan.
Farid Shafiyev, Chairman of the UNM Management Board, discussed
COP29 initiatives, advocating for an Action Fund for Climate
Finance that would encourage oil-rich countries to contribute more
towards the transition to green technologies. Shafiyev also
reiterated Azerbaijan's call for a COP ceasefire, drawing parallels
to the Olympic peace model to emphasise the intersection of peace
and climate action. He provided updates on Azerbaijan's ongoing
efforts in energy diversification and the transition to green
energy, supported by BP's initiatives in the region.
Neil Melvin, Director of International Security at RUSI,
remarked on the positive changes occurring in the South Caucasus
and emphasised the importance of COP29 for climate action and
regional development, wishing Azerbaijan success in its
endeavours.
James Sharp, former British ambassador to Azerbaijan, commended
the UK-Azerbaijan cooperation on energy transition during his
tenure, praising Azerbaijan's international climate action
efforts.
Shahmar Hajiyev, chief advisor to UNM, presented Azerbaijan's
approach to combating climate change, detailing the nation's green
transition goals, the establishment of clean environments, and the
creation of green energy zones. He also highlighted the role of
renewable energy sources in sustainable development within the
liberated areas.
Elin Suleymanov, Ambassador of Azerbaijan to the UK,
participated in the event, addressing questions during the
interactive session.
