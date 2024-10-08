Ukraine-European Commission Meeting On Economic Accession Criteria Held In Brussels

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A bilateral meeting between representatives of Ukraine and the European Commission was held in Brussels as part of the screening of the compliance of Ukrainian legislation with EU law. It is a necessary stage of the EU accession negotiations.

“We have presented to our partners from the European Commission an assessment of Ukraine's progress towards fulfilling the EU's economic criteria, which will form the basis for future negotiations,” said Oleksii Sobolev, First Deputy of Economy of Ukraine.

The session addressed issues of macroeconomic stability, the functioning of commodity markets, the financial market, the labor market, education and innovation, physical capital and infrastructure quality, the sectoral and corporate structure of the Ukrainian economy, economic integration with the EU and price competitiveness, and the fight against corruption.

The next round of bilateral meetings on Cluster 2, Internal Market, is scheduled for November 19.

As reported, the screening is a process of assessing Ukrainian legislation for its compliance with EU law in each of the 33 negotiating chapters.

Based on the results of the screening, the European Commission will prepare a report on the compliance of Ukrainian legislation with EU law in each negotiating cluster. This document will determine the level of compliance and the further scope of work for Ukraine on its way to EU membership.