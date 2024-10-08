Tata Communications Joins Forces With Palo Alto Networks To Enhance Enterprise Cyber Resilience

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, INDIA, 8th October 2024 – Tata Communications today announced a collaboration with Palo Alto Networks, the global cybersecurity leader, to deliver comprehensive cybersecurity solutions to global enterprises.



The rapid shift towards digital transformation, cloud adoption, and remote workforces has significantly expanded and complicated the attack surface for organizations, making them more vulnerable to sophisticated cyberthreats. To combat these challenges, enterprises require robust, integrated, and managed cybersecurity solutions.



The best-of- breed offering will bring together Palo Alto Networks industry-leading technologies with Tata Communications digital fabric of solutions and deep industry expertise across network security, cloud security, cyberthreat detection and response, security assessment and consulting services - leveraging a powerful alliance to address the evolving cyberthreat landscape.



The partnership will address these critical needs by offering a robust cloud and cybersecurity fabric of services and technologies that are focused on delivering the following key benefits:



Advanced threat hunting, incident response, and compliance capabilities:

As businesses transition to cloud-based solutions, new security challenges emerge, such as unauthorised access and lack of visibility into cloud environments. Unlike other traditional Security Operations Centre (SOC) tools that often fall short in these settings, the Palo Alto Networks Precision AI-powered platform, combines the capabilities of SIEM, XDR, SOAR, and other SOC tools to simplify security operations.

Proactive threat isolation and resolution with embedded threat intelligence: Tata Communications will offer a unified, cloud-delivered security solution that integrates network security, cloud security, Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) 2.0 capabilities and Secure Access Service Edge (SASE), by leveraging Palo Alto Networks Prisma Access platform - a cloud-based platform for network security services that offers consolidated, best-in-class security at the edge for end-users.

Seamless deployment and operations: Tata Communications will also provide dedicated managed services, including the lifecycle management of Palo Alto Networks solutions allowing customers to focus on their core business.

Optimised security posture and enhanced user experience: The partnership will deliver rapid detection and reduced response times, with simplified security management.

Significant cost savings and operational efficiencies: Customers will benefit by consolidating multiple security vendors and services into a single provider.

Unmatched expertise: Tata Communications to enable rigorous assessment of existing security infrastructure and recommend a roadmap with access to real-time analytics and insights, threat intelligence, and a use case library.



“It's critical for businesses to adopt a platform-centric approach to cybersecurity as attack surfaces expand and threats become more complex,” said Vaibhav Dutta, Associate Vice President and Global Head-Cybersecurity Products & Services at Tata Communications.“Our strategic collaboration with Palo Alto Networks stitches together all the essential solutions and tools into a single cloud and cybersecurity fabric – simplifying and streamlining enterprise security management.”



“Tata Communications proven capabilities as a Managed Cybersecurity Service Provider and commitment to excellence, perfectly complement our advanced technologies,” said Michelle Saw, VP GTM and Ecosystems, JAPAC at Palo Alto Networks.“Together, we are confident of empowering future forward enterprises worldwide to further strengthen their security posture, improve operational efficiency, and mitigate risks effectively.”





About Tata Communications



A part of the Tata Group, Tata Communications (NSE: TATACOMM; BSE: 500483) is a global digital ecosystem enabler powering today's fast-growing digital economy in more than 190 countries and territories. Leading with trust, it enables digital transformation of enterprises globally with collaboration and connected solutions, core and next gen connectivity, cloud hosting and security solutions and media services. 300 of the Fortune 500 companies are its customers and the company connects businesses to 80% of the world's cloud giants.

