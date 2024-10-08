The Evolution Of Low-Cost Strategies In The Travel And Tourism Sector
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thematic Intelligence: Low Cost Evolution (2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Low cost evolution has changed the way travelers book trips and the business model poses a threat to many different operators. online travel sales are forecast to reach $4.34 trillion by 2028.
This report analyzes the key theme of low cost evolution in the travel and tourism sector. This report provides an insight into key trends, challenges, and recommendations, as well as providing concrete case studies to help the reader see examples of low cost evolution in action.
Report Scope:
Understand the impact of low cost evolution on the tourism industry, using case studies to help you understand how you can adapt and understand this theme. Assess the strategies that companies are adopting to succeed in the low cost evolution space. Discover companies that are leading in the space. Analyze real-world trends created by integrating low cost evolution across the travel & tourism sector.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary Players Thematic Briefing Trends Technology trends Macroeconomic trends Regulatory trends Industry Trends Industry Analysis Market size and growth forecasts Case studies Timeline Signals M&A trends Company filing trends Value Chain Lodging suppliers Transportation suppliers Intermediaries suppliers Companies Public companies Private companies Sector Scorecards Airlines sector scorecard
