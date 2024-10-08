The increasing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases, growing number of blood transfusions, and rising prevalence of hematological disorders are primarily driving the overall market growth. As per CDC data, approximately 38 million adults were suffering from diabetes in 2022. In addition, obesity is linked to up to 53% of new type 2 diabetes cases annually. Thus, the increasing prevalence of diabetes is expected to boost the demand for vacutainers in recurring diagnostic tests, such as blood sugar assays.



The growing prevalence of hematological disorders highlights the need for vacutainers to diagnose these disorders, driving the demand for vacuum blood collection devices. For instance, the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society reports that approximately one person is diagnosed with blood cancer every 3 minutes. This increasing burden of hematological disorders necessitates effective blood collection methods for diagnosis and monitoring, thereby propelling the blood collection market.

The growing advancements in technology have made the blood collection market more sophisticated and accurate. Moreover, expansion of Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) solutions in various healthcare settings, including pharmacies, urgent care centers, and clinics, can drive the demand for blood collection in the U.S.

Community pharmacies are increasingly playing a pivotal role in collection services, leveraging their accessibility and patient trust to enhance healthcare delivery. Thus, community pharmacies are expanding their role in POCT, offering convenient and accessible diagnostic services, including blood collection, directly to patients in the U.S.

U.S. Blood Collection Market Report Highlights



Based on site, the venous segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 82.3%. owing to its reliability and efficiency in obtaining high-quality samples.

Based on application, the diagnostics segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 64.1% as it facilitates the accurate assessment and management of various medical conditions.

Based on end use, the hospitals segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 28.3%, owing to the high number of cases and diagnostic tests being conducted.

Based on age, the 19 to 65 segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 61.5% due to large numbers of collection procedures being performed on this age group.

Based on demography, the urban segment dominated the market by contributing 84.8% owing to the presence of well-established hospital infrastructure and a large number of diagnostic laboratories in the U.S. Some of the major players operating in this space are Sekisui Medical Co., Ltd., Becton, Dickinson, and Company (BD), Greiner Bio-One, QIAGEN, and Terumo Corporation.



Key Attributes:

