Cell Culture Market To Surpass Market Valuation Of USD 74.52 Billion By 2031 | Skyquest Technology

Global Cell Culture Market, valued at USD 27.25 billion in 2023, is poised for remarkable growth, expected to reach USD 74.52 billion by 2031, with an impressive CAGR of 13.4% during the forecast period (2024-2031). SkyQuest projects that the Global Cell Culture will reach a value of USD 74.52 Billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 13.4% during the forecast period (2024-2031). The market is expanding due to the rapid adoption of cell culture techniques for providing substrates that would ensure viral vaccines are manufactured safely. Further, new three-dimensional cell culture techniques development along with vaccine and biopharmaceutical manufacturing, thereby compelling demand for them, is expected to drive the market during the forecast period. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the opportunity for research into the novel infectious virus opens perspectives for the elaboration of diagnostic and therapeutic tools.

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 USD 27.25 Billion Estimated Value by 2031 USD 74.52 Billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 13.4% Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product, Application, End User, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa Report Highlights Cell Culture and its Growing Applications Key Market Opportunities Advancements in 3D Cell Culture Key Market Drivers Rise in the Adoption for Biopharmaceutical Production

Cell Culture Market Segmental Analysis

The Global Cell Culture Market is segmented based on Application, End User, Product, Region.

In terms of Application , the market is segmented into Stem Cell Technology, Cancer Research, Drug Screening & Development, Tissue Engineering & Regenerative Medicine and Others.

Based on the End User , the market is trifurcated into Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies and Others.

Based on the Product , the market is grouped into Consumables, Sera, Media, Reagents, Bioreactor Accessories, Instruments, Bioreactors, Cell Culture Vessels, Cell Culture Storage Equipment and Cell Culture Supporting Instruments.

Based on Region , the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa.

Driving Factors Behind the Dominance in Consumables for Cell Culture

The consumables segment is expected to witness remarkable growth in the forecast period due to recurrent demand and consumable purchases. It held the largest market share of 57.44% in 2022 . Other driving factors driving the growth of the segment include rising R&D investments by biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies in the development of complex biologics such as monoclonal antibodies and vaccines. During the forecast period, consumables are expected to be in demand. Other subsegments such as reagents, media, and sera are included within the consumables category.

Impact of Cell Culture Innovations on Driving the Diagnostics Segment Forward

The diagnostics segment is expected to witness the fastest growth with a CAGR of 14.29% during 2023-2030. Such exponential growth has been witnessed in the ever-increasing applications of cell culture in metabolomics for the identification of various disease-related biomarkers. Further, in diagnosing and recurrence cancer monitoring, cell culture metabolites play an important role. These factors have broadened the application scope for cell culture media products, increased their value in disease diagnosis, and have opened ways to an upward growth path for this industry.

Stronghold of North America in Cell Culture Market Due to Advanced Biotech and Research

In 2022, North America accounted for 35.90% of the global market share. This is credited to a significant share of the region having well-established biotech and pharmaceutical industries apart from the extensively used cutting-edge technologies in the U.S. Another contributing factor to this large share is that several institutions have taken up intensive research projects related to cell treatment; hence, a quite sizeable market for cell culture technologies exists. The ever-increasing prevalence of infectious and chronic diseases within the region further drives the demand for cell culture techniques into research and clinical usage.

However, Asia-Pacific is expected to capture a gain at the highest CAGR of 13.79% owing to the region's huge potential on clinical research applications, rising awareness of cell and gene therapy procedures, and increased health expenditure in the region. The growth in the region is expected to be influenced by rapid scientific and technological adoptions and new medicines such as cancer immunotherapies and regenerative medicines.

Cell Culture Market Insight

Drivers:

Rise in R&D ActivitiesGrowing Pharmaceutical IndustryRegenerative Medicine and Tissue Engineering

Restraints:

Lack of Skilled WorkersRegulatory ChallengesHigh Costs of Cell Culture Equipements

Prominent Players in Cell Culture Market



Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US)

Danaher Corporation (US)

Sartorius AG (Germany)

Merck KGaA (Germany)

Corning Incorporated (US)

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Japan)

BD (US)

Eppendorf SE (Germany)

Lonza (Switzerland)

Getinge AB (Sweden)

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US)

HiMedia Laboratories (India)

Miltenyi Biotec (Germany)

STEMCELL Technologies (Canada) Solida Biotech GmbH (Germany)

Key Questions Covered in the Global Cell Culture Market Report

What is the projected size of global cell culture market by 2031, according to SkyQuest Technology?

Which segment accounted for the larger share in the cell culture market and why?

Who are the leading players profiled in the cell culture market?

This report provides the following insights:

Analysis of key drivers (rise in R&D activities and growing pharmaceutical Industry), restraints (lack of skilled workers and regulatory challenges), opportunities (advancements in 3D cell culture and rise in funding of life sciences), and challenges (market competition and economic fluctuations) influencing the growth of cell culture market



Market Penetration : Comprehensive information on the product portfolios offered by the top players in the cell culture market

Product Development/Innovation : Detailed insights on the upcoming trends, R&D activities, and product launches in the cell culture market

Market Development : Comprehensive information on lucrative emerging regions

Market Diversification : Exhaustive information about new products, growing geographies, and recent developments in the market Competitive Assessment : In-depth assessment of market segments, growth strategies, revenue analysis, and products of the leading market players.

