At 5.2% CAGR, Feminine Hygiene Products Market Size Revenue To Cross USD 61,761 Million By 2032

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) According to IMIR Research, the global Feminine Hygiene Products market size is projected to be worth around USD 61,761.3 Million by 2032 and growing at a CAGR of 5.2% between 2024 and 2032. Gondia, India, Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Feminine Hygiene Products market was valued at USD 37,963.5 Million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 61,761.3 Million at the CAGR of 5.2% during 2024-2032 . Asia Pacific holds the major share in the global Feminine Hygiene Products market owing to the presence of huge population, increasing awareness, and rising disposable income. In 2023, China Feminine Hygiene Products market was valued at USD 13,137.12 Million and is expected to reach USD 21,907.9 Million at the CAGR of 5.3%. Sanitary pads are the most commonly used feminine hygiene product in China and are used during each phase of menstruation compared to tampons were used by only 2-3% of female population. As per the survey conducted by IMIR Market Research Pvt. Ltd. due to the inexperience with the product tampons are not preferred in China. Since the pre-pandemic levels, the feminine personal care product market has shown less demand than expected. Continuous research and development efforts has led to enhance the technology, introduction of the novel material for better quality of products, reduction in the cost and improving supply chain. This will anchor the market along with improving the demand for the products. Our Report will help you understand the consumer behavior analysis towards the products and raw material across different age group. To get the Detailed Data on Consumer Behavior and Market Buy Full Report Now: Many companies are innovating the products with the introduction of the novel raw materials. Due to changing consumer behaviour towards cotton products due to their high absorption and eco friendly nature many companies are introducing new products. For instance, in developing country such as India, over 87% of the feminine hygiene products market share is held by multinational companies such as P&G, J&J, and Kimberly-Clark Lever Ltd. their products brands including Stayfree, Whisper, and Carefree perceived to be in the leading position owing to the packaging, availability in terms of consume behaviour, reach, and pricing making them one of the prominent brands in India. However, most concerning aspect in India is that over 65% of Indian female population still cannot afford the sanitary napkins during their menstrual cycle. To overcome this a number of local companies are involved in educating the people by providing the education and seminars along with providing the competitive pricing.





Get Sample copy of this premium report: According to our survey, identifying the market potential will help in boosting the sales of the company. For instance, in U.S. there are over 75 million Female population (ages 15-49) among which 60% of consumer are willing to change the brands. Over 60% consumer in U.S. prefer cotton products owing to the compatibility and different advantages over other material. The growing consumer preference for environmentally sustainable products presents a significant opportunity. This includes biodegradable sanitary pads, organic tampons, and reusable menstrual cups. High margins due to premium pricing, coupled with increasing demand from eco-conscious consumers. For instance, Brands like Natracare and The Honest Company, which focus on organic and sustainable feminine hygiene products. The global feminine hygiene market is expanding rapidly, owing to a number of fundamental factors such as an expanding female population and increased female labour force participation. The growing worldwide female population plays an important role in boosting the feminine hygiene market. The need for feminine hygiene products grows in tandem with the global population of women. This demographic trend is closely related to increased usage of items including sanitary pads, tampons, menstrual cups, and panty liners. As awareness of menstrual health and hygiene grows, more women are turning to specialised products that provide comfort, convenience, and superior protection during menstruation. This shift in customer tastes for luxury and eco-friendly products is also helping to drive market expansion, reflecting a larger societal trend towards sustainability and health-conscious choices. Figure: Feminine Hygiene Populations

Countries Share of the World China 19% EU 5% U.S. 6% Mexico 3% India 16% Africa 4%

To understand the complete consumer behavior across different countries, Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

Figure: Consumer Behaviour Analysis for Top 3 Brands Sale, 2022

Country TAMPONS PADS Italy 85% 72% Mexico 78% 63% Germany 83% 51% France 74% 60% U.K 70% 53% U.S 72% 63%

The above figure represents the global share of the Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Pharmacies and Drugstores, and Specialty Stores in the retail segment

Figure:



Supply Chain Ecosystem

Market Segmentations

By Product By Material By Distribution Channel

Menstrual Care Products



Sanitary Pads



Tampons



Menstrual Cups

Others (Menstrual Cups and Period Panties) Cleaning & Deodorizing Products

Cotton

Bamboo

Biodegradable Materials Others

Retail Channels

Online Channels Subscription Services

On the basis of

Products, Menstrual Care Products dominates the global Feminine Hygiene Products market. Sanitary pads are among the most preferred products in the segment holding the share of 55% in 2023 and expected to reach 59% by 2032.

On the basis of distribution channel, Retail channel holds the major share whereas subscription services is expected to have the fastest growing segment. Subscription services segment is expected to grow at the CAGR of 8.2% during 2024-2032.







Although there is surge in usage of tampon across other Asia Pacific countries. For instance, Japanese tampon market is comparatively stronger owing to the better brand marketing campaigns which educate the consumer. This has significantly impacted the adoption where 25% of consumer in Japan are willing to try tampons if they are educated about the usage of it.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

Key Players and Competitor

The Procter & Gamble Co, Kimberly-Clark Corp, Essity AB, Kao Corporation, Daio Paper Corporation, Unicharm Corp, Premier Group Ltd, Ontex Group NV, Hengan International Group Company Ltd., Drylock Technologies, First Quality Enterprises, Inc., and others

The global feminine hygiene products market is highly competitive which force the company to brainstorm the strategies and innovation in the products. Many companies are improving the supply chain to minimize the operational cost and making the product more affordable. Emerging companies are preferring to use the innovative products to gain the market as over 50% of the consumer across U.S., U.K, Germany, India, and China are willing to switch the brands.

Key Findings:

In January 2022, Essity AB acquired Southeast Asian company Modibodi and Canadian firm Knix Wear, Inc., providers of leakage-proof intimate apparel products, to expand its presence in the global intimate apparel products industry.

In February 2022, Sirona Hygiene Private Limited, an Indian menstrual cup manufacturer, acquired women's safety brand, Impower, to generate revenue from women's safety products in India.

In November 2022, The Edgewell Personal Care Company acquired Billie Inc., a U.S.-based consumer brand company, to expand its portfolio of women's personal care products.

Get Access of this report:

About Us:

IMIR® Market Research Pvt Ltd.

Intellectual Market Insights Research is a market intelligence and consulting organization that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. We are known for our actionable insights and authentic reports in various domains including, Semiconductor, aerospace, Automation, Agriculture, Food & Beverages, Automotive, Chemicals and Materials, and virtually all domains and an exhaustive list of sub-domains under the sun. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports.

IMIR has the distinguished objective of providing optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Contact us:

Follow Us: LinkedIn

Email: ...

Call us: +1 (814) 487 8486

CONTACT: IMIR Market Research is a market intelligence and consulting organization that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. We are known for our actionable insights and authentic reports in various domains including, Semiconductor, aerospace, Automation, Agriculture, Food & Beverages, Automotive, Chemicals and Materials, and virtually all domains and an exhaustive list of sub-domains under the sun. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. IMIR has the distinguished objective of providing optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.