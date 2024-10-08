BACARDÍ Rum And Miami Heat Star Jimmy Butler Announce Second BIGFACE Coffee Collaboration And Domino Club Event Series

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
Following a successful debut in January, the partnership returns, offering BACARDÍ x BIGFACE Café Con Ocho cocktail served at top Miami venues and a line of limited-edition merch
BACARDÍ Rum and Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler are proud to announce a second collaboration with Butler's premium coffee brand, BIGFACE . Following the success of BIGFACE's first-ever spirits partnership with BACARDÍ in early 2024, the two are reuniting to bring the BACARDÍ x BIGFACE Café Con Ocho cocktail back to Miami. As an avid domino player, Butler's passion for the game perfectly complements the next phase of this collaboration. BACARDÍ will continue its popular Rum Room series, teaming up with BIGFACE Coffee to introduce the Domino Club event series. Select events will feature limited-edition merchandise inspired by Jimmy's signature style.
"We are excited to collaborate with BACARDÍ again. Miami is a city that has shown me so much love-the culture, the energy, and the rich coffee scene are all part of my daily life. "I have enjoyed playing dominoes and visiting the parks in Miami's Little Havana," said Jimmy Butler, founder of BIGFACE Coffee. "Like me, BACARDÍ has a deep connection to this city, and creating the BACARDÍ x BIGFACE Café Con Ocho cocktail together with BIGFACE Coffee has been an incredible experience."
"Jimmy Butler and his BIGFACE team have been exceptional partners, and this collaboration holds special meaning not only for BACARDÍ Rum but for the city of Miami," said Lisa Pfenning, VP, BACARDÍ North America. "Dominoes, especially in Miami, is more than just a game – it's a beloved tradition that unites people and fosters a sense of community. At BACARDÍ, we are all about embracing this important aspect of Miami's culture and celebrating."
The BACARDÍ x BIGFACE Café Con Ocho cocktail, a creative twist on the classic espresso martini, combines the smooth, rich flavors of BACARDÍ Reserva Ocho Rum, with its nutmeg and vanilla notes, with BIGFACE El Porvenir Espresso, which features aromas of grapefruit, currant, and sugarcane undertones. The BACARDÍ x BIGFACE Café Con Ocho will be available at select Miami restaurants through December 31st.
Where to find BACARDÍ x BIGFACE Café Con Ocho:
Cafe La Trova
Broken Shaker at Freehand Miami
Michael's Genuine
Sofia Design District
Level 6 Rooftop
The Commodore at The Ritz-Carlton Coconut Grove, Miami
RUMBAR at The Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne, Miami
Phuc Yea
El Vecino Cigars & Cocktails
Limited merchandise will be available only at BACARDÍ Domino Club Rum Room events. For more information on the BACARDÍ x BIGFACE collaboration, please visit . Be sure to follow both @BACARDI and @BIGFACEBRAND on Instagram to stay in the loop for updates or visit .
BACARDÍ x BIGFACE Café Con Ocho Recipe
2oz BACARDÍ Reserva Ocho
1oz BIGFACE Coffee El Porvenir Espresso
0.75 oz Salted Caramel Syrup
Orange Wheel Garnish
Method: Add all ingredients to a shaker with ice. Shake vigorously and strain over fresh ice in a rocks glass. Garnish with an orange wheel.
About BACARDÍ® Rum – The World's Most Awarded Rum
In 1862, in the city of Santiago de Cuba, founder Don Facundo Bacardi Massó revolutionized the spirits industry when he created a light-bodied rum with a particularly smooth taste – BACARDÍ. The unique taste of BACARDÍ rum inspired cocktail pioneers to invent some of the world's most famous recipes including the BACARDÍ Mojito, the BACARDÍ Daiquiri, the BACARDÍ Cuba Libre, the BACARDÍ Piña Colada and the BACARDÍ El Presidente. BACARDÍ rum is the world's most awarded spirit, with more than 1,000 awards for quality, taste and innovation. Today, BACARDÍ rum is made mainly in Puerto Rico where it is crafted to ensure the taste remains the same today as it did when it was first blended in 1862. Í.com/
The
BACARDÍ brand is part of the portfolio of Bacardi Limited, headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited.
LIVE PASSIONATELY. DRINK RESPONSIBLY.
©2024. BACARDI AND THE BAT DEVICE ARE TRADEMARKS.
About BIGFACE
BIGFACE is a culture shifting coffee brand founded by NBA star Jimmy Butler which simultaneously provides specialty coffee to the connoisseur while introducing the mainstream consumer to top tier specialty coffee. With an attention to design, sourcing, story, and innovation, every BIGFACE product will invite the consumer to share in and share with others, a love for coffee and the community around it. Coffee is the common thread woven into the very fabric of our lives. Coffee drives us, inspires us, connects us, and revives us. Our vision is a world with better coffee, big dreams and bigger smiles while searching for the uncommon.
