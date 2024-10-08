Bell Media And Warner Bros. Discovery Expand Partnership In Canada

–

Deal includes co-development and Canadian content licensing commitment –

TORONTO, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Bell Media announced today it has expanded its landmark partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery for the Canadian market, extending Crave for multiple years as the exclusive home of HBO and Max content. The expansion of Bell Media's existing licensing agreement with Warner Bros. Discovery, announced in 2023 , ensures Crave subscribers have continued access to a vast library of premium content for the foreseeable future.

The new agreement also includes a co-production commitment for original Canadian content with global appeal, licensing of Bell Media original content for use on Warner Bros. Discovery platforms outside of Canada, and extended access to French-language content for use on Bell Media platforms.

"We are strengthening and deepening our relationship with

Warner Bros. Discovery, marking a significant milestone as we move forward together," said Stewart Johnston, SVP Content and Sales, Bell Media. "With our commitment to develop co-productions, and the extended pipeline of extremely valuable content for subscribers, we've ensured Crave is well-positioned for continued growth and success."

Bell Media's expanded content pact with Warner Bros. Discovery encompasses:



HBO and Max Originals such as THE LAST OF US, HOUSE OF THE DRAGON, THE WHITE LOTUS, and THE PENGUIN, AND JUST LIKE THAT..., plus HBO's vast collection of award-winning library series such as THE SOPRANOS, SEX AND THE CITY, GAME OF THRONES, SUCCESSION, and THE WIRE

The DC Universe , which includes film and television series featuring fan-favourite superheroes

The Harry Potter Franchise, including the upcoming HBO Original "Harry Potter" series

Popular Warner Bros. library series such as FRIENDS and THE BIG BANG THEORY Blockbuster Warner Bros. films such as Barbie, Dune and Dune: Part Two, Wonka, and Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.

Bell Media and Warner Bros. Discovery also confirmed today that they have settled all matters in their recent dispute regarding Bell Media's suite of Discovery-branded channels. Details regarding changes to Bell Media-owned Discovery channels will be made available in the coming weeks.

About Bell Media

Bell Media is Canada's leading media and entertainment company with a portfolio of assets in premium video, audio, out-of-home advertising, and digital media. This includes Canada's most-watched television network, CTV; the largest Canadian-owned video streamer, Crave, with a premium add-on to include STARZ; a powerful suite of specialty channels; the most-trusted news brand, CTV News; Canada's cross-platform sports leaders, TSN and RDS; leading out-of-home advertising network, Astral; Québec's fast-growing conventional French-language network, Noovo; the country's leading radio and podcast app, iHeartRadio Canada; and a range of award-winning original productions, brands, and services. As a content leader and partner in Sphere Media, Montréal's Grande Studios, and Dome Productions, one of North America's leading production facilities providers, Bell Media is committed to keeping Canadians entertained and informed.

Bell Media also offers best-in-class technology, marketing, and analytics support through Bell Marketing Platform, an omnichannel self-serve platform which includes Bell Analytics, Strategic Audience Management (SAM), and Bell DSP, in addition to advanced advertising solutions, including Linear Addressable TV, Addressable Audio, and ads on Crave. Bell Media is part of BCE Inc. (TSX,

NYSE: BCE ), Canada's largest communications company.

1

Learn more at BellMedia .