OSF Digital And Quintessentially Redefine Luxury Concierge Services With Personalized Digital Experiences

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- OSF Digital , an award-winning global provider of digital transformation services worldwide, is pleased to announce the successful go-live of Quintessentially on the Salesforce Experience Cloud platform. Quintessentially, the world's leading lifestyle management group has partnered with OSF Digital to enhance its member engagement, drive sales and optimize communication dynamics.“OSF Digital is proud to have partnered with Quintessentially on this transformative project designed on Salesforce Experience Cloud to provide an exceptional customer experience,” said Garry Larner, UKI Managing Director, OSF Digital."OSF Digital delivered a solution that seamlessly integrates into our operations, providing an innovative platform that provides an amazing content hub, facilitates better access for our members to connect with their dedicated Lifestyle Managers and also empowers our Lifestyle Managers with unparalleled visibility into our members' ever-evolving interests. With this enhanced communication capability, we're able to curate bespoke experiences tailored to each member's preferences, ensuring that we consistently exceed their expectations and elevate their Quintessentially journey to new heights." said James Wall, Global Marketing Director of Quintessentially.Quintessentially has revolutionized the concept of luxury concierge services by offering a wide range of personalized solutions to enhance every aspect of its members' lives. With a single touchpoint through a dedicated Lifestyle Manager, Quintessentially provides unprecedented responsiveness and access.Since the launch we have seen a very positive response from members, who are engaging with the app to enhance their personalized experience with Quintessentially. We've seen a fantastic uptake in members chatting with their Lifestyle Managers, making and managing their requests and consuming content.The project involved the building of a digital member portal through Salesforce Experience Cloud, accessible via a mobile app on the Apple and Google Play stores. Users can now receive push notifications, unlock the app using Face/Touch ID, and access personalized rich content with streamlined and efficient interactions with their Lifestyle Managers, resulting in quicker response times and improved customer satisfaction.Salesforce serves as the single source of truth, ensuring data consistency and accuracy across all interactions and touchpoints, leading to better decision-making and insights into customer preferences and behavior.The availability of co-branded and white-labeled versions for corporate clients provides customization options that cater to their specific branding requirements. This not only strengthens brand partnerships but also opens up an additional revenue stream for Quintessentially.Salesforce, Experience Cloud, and others are among the trademarks of Salesforce, inc.About OSF DigitalOSF Digital is a global AI-powered digital transformation leader with expertise in connecting technology and strategy to drive business success. With several Salesforce awards for multi-cloud innovation, a member of multiple Salesforce Partner Advisory Boards, and a proven playbook for Customer 360 success, OSF Digital seamlessly guides enterprises through their entire digital transformation journey. With a client community spanning multiple industries around the globe, OSF Digital provides personal attention and the highest level of connection with a local presence throughout North America, Latin America, APAC, and EMEA. For more information about OSF Digital, visit osf.All trademarks and trade names mentioned herein are the properties of their respective holders and hereby acknowledged.

