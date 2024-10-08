Part Analytics Recognized On Spend Matters“50 To Watch” List For The Third Consecutive Year

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Part Analytics Named Top 50 to Watch in Procurement Technology

AI-Powered Management Provider Awarded for Continued Innovation and Growth in Procurement Technology.

MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Part Analytics, a leading SaaS provider in resilience and sourcing optimization, is proud to announce its inclusion on the Spend Matters“50 to Watch” List for the third year in a row. This prestigious recognition highlights Part Analytics' continued growth, innovation, and impact in the procurement technology space.

Every year, Spend Matters recognizes the top 50 rising procurement and supply chain companies making significant waves in the market. The annual“50 to Watch” List serves as a benchmark for the procurement community, identifying companies that are transforming the industry and delivering cutting-edge solutions to procurement professionals.

“We are honored to be recognized by Spend Matters for the third year running,” said Jithendra Palasagaram, Founder & CEO of Part Analytics.“This achievement reflects the hard work and dedication of our team as we continue to push the boundaries of supply management and sourcing technology. Our mission is to help companies build resilient supply chains, accelerate product development, and improve their bottom lines, and being named to this list validates the big things we're doing at Part Analytics.”

Spend Matters tracks over 1,500 procurement and supply chain technology providers and evaluates them based on innovation, customer success, and overall market impact.

“Selecting the top 50 providers has only gotten more competitive with the influx of new technologies,” said Bertrand Maltaverne, Lead Analyst, Upstream Procurement at Spend Matters.“The '50 to Watch' recognizes fast-growing companies that are setting new standards in the procurement market. As the landscape evolves, it's clear that companies like Part Analytics are pushing the industry forward in exciting ways.”

About Spend Matters

Spend Matters is the leading solution intelligence source for procurement and supply chain professionals. Combining deep technology analysis and tailored advisory services with daily news coverage and subscription research, Spend Matters is trusted by CPOs, consultants, investors, and solution providers alike as their procurement technology intelligence partner.

About Part Analytics

Part Analytics is on a mission to supercharge sourcing for businesses by helping them build supply chain resilience, accelerate product development, and improve gross margin. Built by engineering and sourcing professionals for engineering and sourcing professionals, the platform is used by Fortune 500 companies and SMBs to gain spend & supply intelligence with seamless collaboration throughout product lifecycles. For more information about Part Analytics, visit .

