Businesses Nationwide Are Recognized By The Talk Awards For 15 Years Of Outstanding Customer Satisfaction

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Three businesses are no stranger to meeting the highest standards of customer service and satisfaction, and the Talk Awards honored their efforts.

- Frank Andrews, Executive Director of The Stirling CenterLAPEER, MI, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Representing a wide variety of segments, three businesses were recently recognized for their long-term commitment to customer service and satisfaction with their 15th consecutive Talk Awards .For two decades, Cosmetic Laser and Beauty Spa has provided med spa services to the Louisville community. The spa's professionally trained and licensed staff members perform a variety of skin care treatments, including laser hair removal, dermal fillers, Botox, microneedling, skin tightening, and facials. The local, family-owned business guarantees clients a safe, effective and pleasant experience every time. For more information, visit the spa's Award Page at .BR Racing in Los Gatos, California, is a one-stop shop for regular service and factory level maintenance for all makes and models of foreign cars. The shop also specializes in performance upgrades including brake kits, suspensions, turbo or supercharger upgrades, and more. More importantly, BR Racing was created for car lovers by car lovers who have decades of experience in car development and preparation. They created a place where they could treat customers the way they want to be treated and provide for all their needs. For more information, visit the shop's Award Page at .King Market Cafe in Antioch, Tennessee, is a family-owned Lao-Thai restaurant and market with Asian groceries and dishes such as pho, Pad Thai and curries. A true gem, the café offers authentic dishes and specialty products like mochi ice creams, backed by excellent customer service. The delicious, high-quality food and service have customers returning, while rave reviews from those satisfied diners bring new patrons. For more information, visit the café's Award Page at .The Talk Awards is continually seeking nominations for companies providing top-notch customer or patient service, granting the Talk Award to those that earn high rankings.In partnership with the Stirling Center for Excellence, The Talk Awards uses its independent, proprietary research and evaluation system to identify businesses with a track record of providing a great customer experience. The rating system combines data collected from nominations, online and other customer reviews, surveys, blogs, social networks, business-rating services, and other honors and accolades - all of which express the voice of the customer. It brings many sources of information together into one rating for the year that shows the whole picture and avoids the pitfalls of unfounded or unjustified negative commentary posted by an unhappy employee or competitor.“The Stirling Center is pleased to join The Talk Awards in recognizing these winners for their dedication to providing exceptional service,” says Frank Andrews, Executive Director of The Stirling Center for Excellence.“It is in line with our mission of providing services and resources to companies that place an emphasis on providing an outstanding customer experience.”The Talk Awards is not about businesses competing against one another. Each individual business that is researched receives a star rating, and all those with enough positive feedback, scores and accolades will receive a 4-star to 5-star rating and an award page on The Talk Awards website. Both business owners and consumers can search the award pages to see who has received top honors.About The Talk AwardsThe Talk Awards were created to calculate customer satisfaction ratings for a variety of businesses, based on customer feedback online, and help businesses gain control of their image and reputation by providing consumers a fair and unbiased overview of their business. For more information about The Talk Awards, call 877-712-4758 or go online to .

Jamie Rawcliffe

The Stirling Center for Excellence

+18777124758 ext.

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.