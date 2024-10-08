Raptorvision And Veesion Announce Strategic AI Theft Concealment Modeling And Enterprise Platform Partnership

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Integrated solution that provides pro-active Event-Based Product Engagement and Theft Concealment detection was on display at the CGA Strategic - Accelerating Impact September 29th to October 1st, in Palm Springs, CA

LOS ANGELES and PARIS, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RaptorVision and Veesion are excited to announce that they have entered a global strategic partnership, combining Veesion's concealment detection behavioral analytic with RaptorVision's AI Event-Based Product Engagement & Integration for the Retail enterprise.

With AI playing an ever-present role in the competitive Retail Landscape, increased profits, reduced shrinkage and employee & customer safety remain key objectives to a successful retail operation. The RaptorVision – Veesion partnership combines proven concealment AI with a State-of-the Art integrated suite of video analytics and AI Deep-Learning solutions that detect product engagement events in real time.

"This partnership is a powerful AI combination", said Chris Olson, RaptorVision's VP of Business Development. "Both RaptorVision and Veesion bring tremendous value to the Retail Market. Our combined unique focus on Product Engagement gives Retail Operators a new lens to look through to collect, categorize, & analyze product engagement and theft concealment data".





"The RaptorVision Platform enables Veesion access to multi-site enterprise retail organizations. The powered-by-Veesion's concealment technology enhances RaptorVision's AI solution suite. The tremendous impact of AI, coupled with recent progress in the field allows our combined solutions to deliver great insights in retail marketing analytics" said Benoît Koenig, Veesion's General Manager.

With Retail Operators increasingly using AI to combat their $112 billion shrinkage epidemic, the RaptorVision and Veesion partnership represents a game-changing solution that converts existing camera video feeds into enterprise data intelligence. This provides a 360 line of sight view of business operations for Executives and Store Staff alike, not offered elsewhere in the marketplace.

About RaptorVision

RaptorVision is the most innovative, technology on the market. It is "Purpose Built" to focus on Product Engagement utilizing both patented behavioral analytics and AI. This unique approach allows for better detection of Organized Retail Crime and Theft while improving the Retail Customer Experience and employee safety. For more information visit raptorvision

About Veesion

Veesion pioneered an artificial intelligence system capable of recognizing and detecting 'suspicious' gestures. This revolutionary technology automatically alerts when shoplifting is suspected, marking a major advance in retail security. For more information visit veesion

SOURCE RaptorVision

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED