Unique Global Innovative Solutions Corp. (GMPR) Announces Huge Event In East Palestine Ohio

Unique Global Innovative Solutions Corporation (OTCPK: GMPR) today announced, its participation in a huge upcoming event being held in East Palestine, Ohio on October 26th. This event will focus on the numerous issues pertaining to the train derailment accident that took place there February 3rd, 2023. This incident has contributed to countless job and business losses for this community and has led to numerous lawsuits from its residents both residential and commercial. Dangerous pollutants were released into the atmosphere, water and soil of the surrounding areas resulting from the incident. GMPR will play a role in the continued cleanup and recovery for the citizens and their families. There will be numerous high level businesses as well as state and national politicians who will be attending this event. This is the first of hopefully many more events around the country that GMPR will be attending in the near future and will be playing a role in helping to clean up polluted water supplies and help provide solutions for residents and businesses affected by various types of water pollution issues.

John Rourke (GMPR Consultant) Blue Line Moving in conjunction with Sentry H2O will be donating under counter water filters to every resident of East Palestine. Retired Staff Sergeant Rourke organized this huuuge rally on October 26th to bring nationwide attention to the needs of the residents of East Palestine Ohio and to personally hand out

under-counter water filters to every local home owner and resident.

If you would like to learn more or to donate to John Rourke's charity visit:

Anticipated attendees of this event include but are not limited to: Don Trump Jr., Kim Guilfoyle, Mayor Trent Conaway, Local Councilman, NFL Captain Jack Brewer, US Rep Madison Cawthorn and many CEO's of US based companies. Other invited attendees that may attend if their every changing schedules will accommodate: Marine Veteran and Republican candidate for Vice President of the United States JD Vance and our 45th President of the United States and the Republican nominee to become the 47th US President Donald J. Trump.

*Everyone is invited to attend this exciting event, there is a limited indoor capacity, full details of this event will be posted over the upcoming days*

James Vowler President & CEO of Unique Global Innovative Solutions Corp. stated, "On July 31st we signed and acquired the Limited Worldwide Patent Licensing Agreement for the proprietary technology that can clean up any contaminated water. This proprietary equipment will revolutionize how every type of contaminated water is treated and eliminated worldwide and GMPR is honored and extremely excited to be a part of this industry leading technology. We will do everything we can to ensure that the water quality is safe and will continue to remain that way for the foreseeable future. My team and I have already been to the crash site and have met with the mayor of East Palestine to discuss a plan and GMPR's role in helping the local residents. Stay tuned for more information on this event as well as details about who all will be attending this first of many events for GMPR. #CleanBabyClean !!!"

'Drill Baby Drill, Frack Baby Frack and now thanks to this great new technology do it Clean Baby Clean!'

