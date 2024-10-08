(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Landscaping Products Research" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Demand for landscaping products in the US is forecast to rise 3.5% annually to $14.7 billion in 2028.

Opportunities will arise from:



a tight market pushing owners to invest in their current homes - including their outdoor space - in lieu of moving

consumers who began gardening during the pandemic staying engaged, either via products that keep the hobby easy and fun or through more challenging garden projects TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube tutorials encouraging consumers to take on gardening or other outdoor improvement projects

Outdoor Structures Offer Solutions for Those Who Frequently Utilize Their Outdoor Spaces

The best opportunities exist in product areas that address the specific interests and needs of those who entertain outdoors or often use their outdoor spaces. For instance, sheds provide space to store lawn and garden care equipment and supplies, as well as outdoor recreational items such as bikes and toys; however, larger versions can also serve as hobby spaces, getaways ("she-sheds"), or exercise areas. Products that extend the outdoor season - or otherwise make a space useable for longer - often solve additional problems for the growing share of homeowners who see their yards as potential livable space.

Opportunities also exist for products that can fit a wide range of spaces and offer good value. For instance, pergola sales are expected to grow at a rapid rate due to their ability to be used in either in traditional lawn settings or on small decks and patios. Pergola sales will also be boosted by the increasing availability of lower-cost, premade structures that make them more attainable for a wider swath of consumers.

Retaining Both Casual & More Serious Gardeners Essential to Boosting Sales

A significant number of people took up gardening during the pandemic, but participation levels have moderated somewhat; retaining these gardeners will be essential for suppliers. Sales opportunities for casual gardeners can arise from products that are easy to use and keep gardening fun - for instance, pots and planters that create patio or balcony gardens, or raised garden beds for yards. Among serious gardeners, encouraging more frequent gardening activity and more challenging projects will create opportunities for landscaping product sales. Products that can assist in these projects, and reduce both the hard work and frustration that may accompany more difficult projects, will benefit.

Ability to Enhance & Increase the Function of Outdoor Spaces Boosts Hardscaping Demand

Hardscaping will maintain its leading position in the landscaping products market as outdoor living remains popular among homeowners. Hardscaping can play an essential role in defining outdoor living spaces, can improve the functionality of these spaces, and can be used in conjunction with other outdoor living features to create an inviting and usable area. The rising popularity of mixed materials and shapes in hardscaping products will offer opportunities for not only traditional materials, but also more niche options such as porcelain and ceramic pavers. Opportunities will arise from product improvements that allow quicker and easier installation, which can enable professional installation crews to work more quickly through projects.

Product Types

Demand for landscaping products is forecast to advance 3.5% annually to $14.7 billion in 2028. A number of factors will impact the overall mix of landscaping products being sold and their sales potential:



ongoing participation in gardening of all types, especially vegetable gardening, which will support sales of products like pots and planters, raised beds, and hobby greenhouses

the rise of smart technology in landscaping, with more consumers adopting automated lighting

a move away from formal spaces to natural-looking outdoor rooms that are more casual and integrated into the outdoor space but are also comfortable and private

a greater emphasis on sustainability, both in what products and materials are used but also in overall landscaping designs expanding outdoor social spaces to include the front yard as well, which increases the need for hardscaping and products like water features

In 2023, hardscape products accounted for the largest share of demand. These products, which are employed in a variety of end uses to give landscapes defined edges and shape, will maintain leading market share through the forecast period. Gains will be driven by the versatility of hardscape materials such as concrete ready-mix, pavers and block in both residential and commercial applications, with especially healthy growth in recreation and infrastructure markets.

Outdoor structures will see healthy gains, supported by several factors. These include:



steady growth of sheds due to their utility in storage as well as specialized spaces such as hobby areas or workshops

a surge in the popularity of pergolas, which not only enhance outdoor living spaces but also support a variety of climbing plants, creating natural shade

the availability of prebuilt kits from major retailers, which offer cost-effective alternatives to site-built options the trend towards outdoor living that surged during the pandemic now focuses on multifunctional spaces that extend living areas for dining, entertainment, work and relaxation

Global Trends

Landscaping products are used throughout the world, with the largest share of sales in the US, Western Europe, and Japan, as well as Australia and New Zealand. The higher standards of living in these countries typically lead to more luxurious living quarters, such as single-family homes that often feature landscaped outdoor spaces.

The US is the largest landscaping products market in the world, supported by its large population and housing market, as well as the relatively large amount of yard space that accompanies most homes. Like other developed countries, the US has a strong history supporting the upkeep of yard space and gardens. This culture pushes most households to participate in the industry to some degree.

Western Europe represents the second largest regional market for landscaping products, behind North America. While countries in Western Europe also have a lawn culture like the US, their yards are comparatively smaller on average. The largest national markets in Western Europe include Germany, Italy, France, and the UK.

In general, the regional differences in the types of landscaping products sold in these developed markets have more to do with the local climate than cultural differences. For example, greenhouses are primarily sold in countries that have a short growing season, while regions with warmer climates are more likely to be leading markets for bird and wildlife products.

The developing nations of Asia, Central and South America, and the Africa/Mideast region will experience the fastest growth in landscaping product demand in light of rising incomes and the development of a middle class.

This study covers the United States market for landscaping products, which are defined as hard goods used in landscaping activities. Historical demand data for 2013, 2018, 2023 and forecasts to 2028 and 2033 are provided, as well as annual data for 2020 to 2027. Analysis of the landscaping products market in the US is provided by product.



Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Short-Term Analysis



Economic Forecast

Short-Term Construction Industry Outlook Short-Term Landscaping Product Industry Trends

3. Overview



Study Scope

Historical Trends

General Landscaping Product Trends & Outlook

Product Types

End Users

Demand by End User

Consumer/DIY

Professional

Inflation & Pricing Trends

International Activity & Foreign Trade

Global Trends

Foreign Trade & Tariffs US-China Trade War

4. Factors Impacting Landscaping Demand



Homeownership

Ownership vs. Rentals

Household Income & Homeownership

Homeownership by Age Group

Average Lot Size & Outdoor Space Trends

Urbanization

Outdoor Living

What is Outdoor Living?

Impact on Landscaping Product Purchases

Sustainability

Recycling & Recycled Content

Water Conservation/Drought Climate Change

5. Consumer Trends & Insights



Lawns, Gardens, & Outdoor Space

Improvements to Yard, Garden, or Other Outdoor Space

Landscaping Attitudes

Recent Landscaping Product Purchases

Gardening Activity

Container Gardening

Weather Gardening & Xeriscaping Rooftop Gardening

6. Hardscaping Products



Scope & Product Description

Products

Demand by Type

Concrete Products (Pavers, Blocks, & Ready-Mix Concrete)

Stone (Slab, Veneer, Tile, Blocks, & Boulders)

Lumber (Wood & Wood Plastic Composite)

Clay Brick

Aggregates (Sand, Gravel, Pebbles, & Crushed Stone)

Other Hardscaping Products

Material Trends

Markets

Applications

DIY vs. Professional Suppliers & Market Share

7. Outdoor Structures



Scope & Product Description

Products

Demand by Type

Sheds

Pergolas

Hobby Greenhouses

Gazebos

Arbors & Trellises

Bridges & Other Outdoor Structures

Markets

DIY vs. Professional Suppliers & Market Share

8. Decorative Landscaping Products



Scope & Product Description

Products

Demand by Type

Water Features

Other Decorative Landscaping Products

Markets

DIY vs. Professional Key Suppliers

9. Pots, Planters, & Raised Beds



Scope & Product Description

Products

Demand by Material

Pots & Planters

Raised Beds

Markets

DIY vs. Professional Key Suppliers

10. Landscape Lighting



Scope & Product Description

Products

Demand by Type

Solar Lighting

Low-Voltage Lighting

Line-Voltage & Other Lighting

Markets

Applications

DIY vs. Professional Suppliers & Market Share

11. Bird & Wildlife Products



Scope & Product Description

Products

Demand by Product

Feeders

Houses

Baths & Other Bird & Wildlife Products

Markets

DIY vs. Professional Key Suppliers

12. Other Landscaping Products



Scope & Product Description

Product Types

Demand by Type

Heating Products

Synthetic Turf

Fabrics & Accessories

Markets

DIY vs. Professional Suppliers

13. Markets



Demand by Market

Residential Market

Market Scope

Product Trends

New Construction

Renovation & Repair

Commercial Market

Market Scope

Product Trends

Recreation & Infrastructure Market

Market Scope Product Trends

14. Regional Trends



Demand by Region

Northeast

Midwest

South West

15. Retail Strategies



Retail Market Scope

Retail Level Landscaping Product Sales

Marketing & Advertising: Telling a Story to Reach Clients

Strategies & Media Used

Sustainability & Eco-Friendliness

Product Origin

Digital Media

Retail Distribution Channels

Consumer Retail Shopping Patterns: Sales by Primary & Secondary Retail Outlets

Home Centers

Mass Merchandisers

Garden Centers

E-Commerce Other Retail Distribution

16. Industry Structure



Key Findings & Industry Composition

Market Share

Mergers & Acquisitions

Professional Distributors & Direct Sales List of Industry Participants

