Demand for landscaping products in the US is forecast to rise 3.5% annually to $14.7 billion in 2028.
Opportunities will arise from:
a tight housing market pushing owners to invest in their current homes - including their outdoor space - in lieu of moving consumers who began gardening during the pandemic staying engaged, either via products that keep the hobby easy and fun or through more challenging garden projects TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube tutorials encouraging consumers to take on gardening or other outdoor improvement projects
Outdoor Structures Offer Solutions for Those Who Frequently Utilize Their Outdoor Spaces
The best opportunities exist in product areas that address the specific interests and needs of those who entertain outdoors or often use their outdoor spaces. For instance, sheds provide space to store lawn and garden care equipment and supplies, as well as outdoor recreational items such as bikes and toys; however, larger versions can also serve as hobby spaces, getaways ("she-sheds"), or exercise areas. Products that extend the outdoor season - or otherwise make a space useable for longer - often solve additional problems for the growing share of homeowners who see their yards as potential livable space.
Opportunities also exist for products that can fit a wide range of spaces and offer good value. For instance, pergola sales are expected to grow at a rapid rate due to their ability to be used in either in traditional lawn settings or on small decks and patios. Pergola sales will also be boosted by the increasing availability of lower-cost, premade structures that make them more attainable for a wider swath of consumers.
Retaining Both Casual & More Serious Gardeners Essential to Boosting Sales
A significant number of people took up gardening during the pandemic, but participation levels have moderated somewhat; retaining these gardeners will be essential for suppliers. Sales opportunities for casual gardeners can arise from products that are easy to use and keep gardening fun - for instance, pots and planters that create patio or balcony gardens, or raised garden beds for yards. Among serious gardeners, encouraging more frequent gardening activity and more challenging projects will create opportunities for landscaping product sales. Products that can assist in these projects, and reduce both the hard work and frustration that may accompany more difficult projects, will benefit.
Ability to Enhance & Increase the Function of Outdoor Spaces Boosts Hardscaping Demand
Hardscaping will maintain its leading position in the landscaping products market as outdoor living remains popular among homeowners. Hardscaping can play an essential role in defining outdoor living spaces, can improve the functionality of these spaces, and can be used in conjunction with other outdoor living features to create an inviting and usable area. The rising popularity of mixed materials and shapes in hardscaping products will offer opportunities for not only traditional materials, but also more niche options such as porcelain and ceramic pavers. Opportunities will arise from product improvements that allow quicker and easier installation, which can enable professional installation crews to work more quickly through projects.
Product Types
Demand for landscaping products is forecast to advance 3.5% annually to $14.7 billion in 2028. A number of factors will impact the overall mix of landscaping products being sold and their sales potential:
ongoing participation in gardening of all types, especially vegetable gardening, which will support sales of products like pots and planters, raised beds, and hobby greenhouses the rise of smart technology in landscaping, with more consumers adopting automated lighting a move away from formal spaces to natural-looking outdoor rooms that are more casual and integrated into the outdoor space but are also comfortable and private a greater emphasis on sustainability, both in what products and materials are used but also in overall landscaping designs expanding outdoor social spaces to include the front yard as well, which increases the need for hardscaping and products like water features
In 2023, hardscape products accounted for the largest share of demand. These products, which are employed in a variety of end uses to give landscapes defined edges and shape, will maintain leading market share through the forecast period. Gains will be driven by the versatility of hardscape materials such as concrete ready-mix, pavers and block in both residential and commercial applications, with especially healthy growth in recreation and infrastructure markets.
Outdoor structures will see healthy gains, supported by several factors. These include:
steady growth of sheds due to their utility in storage as well as specialized spaces such as hobby areas or workshops a surge in the popularity of pergolas, which not only enhance outdoor living spaces but also support a variety of climbing plants, creating natural shade the availability of prebuilt kits from major retailers, which offer cost-effective alternatives to site-built options the trend towards outdoor living that surged during the pandemic now focuses on multifunctional spaces that extend living areas for dining, entertainment, work and relaxation
Global Trends
Landscaping products are used throughout the world, with the largest share of sales in the US, Western Europe, and Japan, as well as Australia and New Zealand. The higher standards of living in these countries typically lead to more luxurious living quarters, such as single-family homes that often feature landscaped outdoor spaces.
The US is the largest landscaping products market in the world, supported by its large population and housing market, as well as the relatively large amount of yard space that accompanies most homes. Like other developed countries, the US has a strong history supporting the upkeep of yard space and gardens. This culture pushes most households to participate in the industry to some degree.
Western Europe represents the second largest regional market for landscaping products, behind North America. While countries in Western Europe also have a lawn culture like the US, their yards are comparatively smaller on average. The largest national markets in Western Europe include Germany, Italy, France, and the UK.
In general, the regional differences in the types of landscaping products sold in these developed markets have more to do with the local climate than cultural differences. For example, greenhouses are primarily sold in countries that have a short growing season, while regions with warmer climates are more likely to be leading markets for bird and wildlife products.
The developing nations of Asia, Central and South America, and the Africa/Mideast region will experience the fastest growth in landscaping product demand in light of rising incomes and the development of a middle class.
This study covers the United States market for landscaping products, which are defined as hard goods used in landscaping activities. Historical demand data for 2013, 2018, 2023 and forecasts to 2028 and 2033 are provided, as well as annual data for 2020 to 2027. Analysis of the landscaping products market in the US is provided by product.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Short-Term Analysis
Economic Forecast Short-Term Construction Industry Outlook Short-Term Landscaping Product Industry Trends
3. Overview
Study Scope Historical Trends General Landscaping Product Trends & Outlook Product Types End Users Demand by End User Consumer/DIY Professional Inflation & Pricing Trends International Activity & Foreign Trade Global Trends Foreign Trade & Tariffs US-China Trade War
4. Factors Impacting Landscaping Demand
Homeownership Ownership vs. Rentals Household Income & Homeownership Homeownership by Age Group Average Lot Size & Outdoor Space Trends Urbanization Outdoor Living What is Outdoor Living? Impact on Landscaping Product Purchases Sustainability Recycling & Recycled Content Water Conservation/Drought Climate Change
5. Consumer Trends & Insights
Lawns, Gardens, & Outdoor Space Improvements to Yard, Garden, or Other Outdoor Space Landscaping Attitudes Recent Landscaping Product Purchases Gardening Activity Container Gardening Weather Gardening & Xeriscaping Rooftop Gardening
6. Hardscaping Products
Scope & Product Description Products Demand by Type Concrete Products (Pavers, Blocks, & Ready-Mix Concrete) Stone (Slab, Veneer, Tile, Blocks, & Boulders) Lumber (Wood & Wood Plastic Composite) Clay Brick Aggregates (Sand, Gravel, Pebbles, & Crushed Stone) Other Hardscaping Products Material Trends Markets Applications DIY vs. Professional Suppliers & Market Share
7. Outdoor Structures
Scope & Product Description Products Demand by Type Sheds Pergolas Hobby Greenhouses Gazebos Arbors & Trellises Bridges & Other Outdoor Structures Markets DIY vs. Professional Suppliers & Market Share
8. Decorative Landscaping Products
Scope & Product Description Products Demand by Type Water Features Other Decorative Landscaping Products Markets DIY vs. Professional Key Suppliers
9. Pots, Planters, & Raised Beds
Scope & Product Description Products Demand by Material Pots & Planters Raised Beds Markets DIY vs. Professional Key Suppliers
10. Landscape Lighting
Scope & Product Description Products Demand by Type Solar Lighting Low-Voltage Lighting Line-Voltage & Other Lighting Markets Applications DIY vs. Professional Suppliers & Market Share
11. Bird & Wildlife Products
Scope & Product Description Products Demand by Product Feeders Houses Baths & Other Bird & Wildlife Products Markets DIY vs. Professional Key Suppliers
12. Other Landscaping Products
Scope & Product Description Product Types Demand by Type Heating Products Synthetic Turf Fabrics & Accessories Markets DIY vs. Professional Suppliers
13. Markets
Demand by Market Residential Market Market Scope Product Trends New Construction Renovation & Repair Commercial Market Market Scope Product Trends Recreation & Infrastructure Market Market Scope Product Trends
14. Regional Trends
Demand by Region Northeast Midwest South West
15. Retail Strategies
Retail Market Scope Retail Level Landscaping Product Sales Marketing & Advertising: Telling a Story to Reach Clients Strategies & Media Used Sustainability & Eco-Friendliness Product Origin Digital Media Retail Distribution Channels Consumer Retail Shopping Patterns: Sales by Primary & Secondary Retail Outlets Home Centers Mass Merchandisers Garden Centers E-Commerce Other Retail Distribution
16. Industry Structure
Key Findings & Industry Composition Market Share Mergers & Acquisitions Professional Distributors & Direct Sales List of Industry Participants
