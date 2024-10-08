Bill Of Rights Institute Announces Scholarship GPS As Sponsor Of 2024-2025 Myimpact Challenge

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Sponsorship will help support students nationwide participating in BRI's civic engagement contest.

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Through the Bill of Rights Institute's MyImpact Challenge , students across the country learn about civics and constitutional principles, while creating projects to help support their communities.Now, those students are getting an assist from Scholarship GPS, an that helps students learn how to find and earn scholarships.The Bill of Rights Institute today announced that Scholarship GPS has signed on as a sponsor for the 2024-2025 MyImpact Challenge.Through MyImpact Challenge, students develop civic engagement and community service projects that connect to constitutional principles, like freedom, liberty, and equality. MyImpact Challenge awards up to $40,000 in prizes each year, including a $10,000 grand prize."Scholarship GPS is proud to support the Bill of Rights Institute's mission of educating America's youth on the importance of civic engagement. In particular, we're thrilled to promote BRI's MyImpact Challenge, which allows students to build meaningful and impactful projects to help better their communities and fulfill the mission of a civil society," said Scholarship GPS Founder Dave 'the Scholarship Coach' Peterson.MyImpact Challenge, now in its third year as a national contest, draws hundreds of student entries from every corner of America. Last year's grand prize winner was Anna Kunkel from Cincinnati, who founded a nonprofit that supports local immigrants and refugees.Bill of Rights Institute Vice President of Development Anthony Simone said that support from companies like Scholarship GPS will help the Institute continue to grow MyImpact Challenge and reach more students.“MyImpact Challenge uses constitutional principles to strengthen communities, while helping students develop civic engagement skills that last a lifetime,” Simone said.“We deeply appreciate the support from Scholarship GPS for this program, which has already had a positive impact on so many students.”The Bill of Rights Institute is a national nonprofit, nonpartisan organization that teaches civics and history through market-leading curricula and educational programs for teachers and students. To learn more about Bill of Rights Institute programs and resources, visit .Scholarship GPS provides resources and advice to help students pursue scholarships and a debt-free college degree. For more information, visit .

Kevin Hart

Bill of Rights Institute

+1 202-674-1237

email us here

