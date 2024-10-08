Youth Wanted In Rape Case Found Dead In MP

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhopal, Oct 8 (IANS) A 24-year-old Dalit youth, wanted in a rape case, was found dead at an isolated place in Chhatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh, with gunshot injuries on Tuesday.

The had been searching for him since Monday after the accused allegedly shot dead the girl's grandfather in a fit of rage.

The deceased has been identified as Bhola Ahirwar. Police said preliminary investigation suggests it is a case as he left a message on his social account claiming that he was being implicated in the rape case.

Police said the investigation is being carried out from all possible angles, however, prima facie it appears a suicide case.

According to police, Ahirwar had barged into the house of the rape victim on Monday, and opened fire, killing the victim's grandfather. The girl, 17, (rape victim) had lodged a complaint against Ahirwar two months ago, accusing him of raping her.

Police said that prima-facie it seems the accused (Ahirwar) wanted to come to a compromise in connection with the (rape) case registered earlier.

However, when the victim's grandfather intervened in the matter, Ahirwar opened fire, shooting him in the chest.

60-year-old grandfather died on the spot. He then turned his attention to the survivor, shooting her in the stomach; however, she survived, according to the police.

After Monday's incident, police launched a massive manhunt to apprehend Ahirwar and even urged the public to come forward with any information that could lead to his arrest. Police had also declared a bounty of Rs 20,000 on his head.

However, Ahirwar was found dead. This dramatic turn of crime has brought Chhatarpur district police on their toes as questions are being raised over what forced him to take the extreme step.