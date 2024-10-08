Selfii Chooses Medallies As Its Qualified Health Information Networktm (QHINTM) Partner

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Interoperability partnership marks MedAllies' first collaboration with a patient-direct solution

FISHKILL, N.Y., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MedAllies, a leading healthcare interoperability and connectivity services provider, announced today that Selfii , a provider of privacy-preserving solutions transforming healthcare data into actionable insights for both individuals and institutions, has selected MedAllies as its Qualified Information (QHIN) partner.

As one of the first direct-to-consumer companies to connect directly to a QHIN to process patient request - significantly reducing the time, processes and administrative burden to complete individual access requests - Selfii is leading the charge in improving individual access requests.

"We're thrilled to join MedAllies' QHIN as its first patient-direct solution," says Anil Sethi, founder and CEO of Selfii. "We've seen firsthand the transformative power of data in improving outcomes for both patients and providers. Our connection with MedAllies will streamline access to healthcare records, enhance security and reduce compliance risks, empowering individuals to take greater control of their healthcare."

Connecting to MedAllies empowers Selfii to greatly enhance the depth and breadth of personal health data accessible to patients through its Patient Health Gateway and Patient Health Application API. This also strengthens Selfii's Cures Gateway solution which offers a secure, cost-effective method for health information exchanges to efficiently handle patient-initiated records requests, reducing administrative burdens and ensuring fast, secure access to complete patient records nationwide.

"MedAllies is very excited to be working with Selfii," said John Blair, MD, CEO, MedAllies. "Consumers have been locked out of ubiquitous access to their health information for years. Through TEFCA and companies like Selfii, we are finally witnessing the walls come down for the consumer. We are proud to be part of this moment."

The partnership between the MedAllies QHIN and Selfii will give patients greater access to and control over their health data, empowering informed care decisions. Together, MedAllies and Selfii will enable nationwide collaboration and unlock the full potential of health records.

In late 2023, MedAllies was awarded designation as a QHIN under the Trusted Exchange Framework and Common AgreementSM

(TEFCASM

). QHINs connect directly to each other to ensure interoperability between the networks they represent, enabling healthcare stakeholders to securely and reliably share accurate patient data, driving more informed patient-care decisions.

Selfii provides seamless access to over 20 state and regional health information exchanges, all national healthcare networks using the leading frameworks, such as Carequality and TEFCA, through MedAllies. Selfii supports organizations serving a collective 128 million people nationwide, making it the largest network in the U.S. for individual patient information access.



About MedAllies

MedAllies plays an indispensable role in ensuring the secure transmission of critical health information, promoting high-quality patient care through national networks that enable seamless data sharing and interoperability among healthcare constituents. We are committed to delivering exceptional network and service quality. Our industry-leading technology sets the standard for integration, message delivery success, document retrieval, patient record location, data usability, and directory accuracy. We serve over 1,000 hospitals, 5,000 ambulatory organizations, and 125,000 healthcare providers and collaborate with numerous partners, bringing together millions of stakeholders and cultivating a more streamlined, patient-centered healthcare experience. For more information, visit MedAllies and follow us on X and Linkedin .

About Selfii

Selfii delivers cutting edge, privacy-preserving health data solutions that enable HIPAA-compliant data access, enrichment and collaboration across one of the largest networks in the United States. Their solutions transform healthcare by empowering individuals and institutions to harness the full potential of comprehensive, real-time health records. By transforming complex and siloed healthcare records, Selfii enables real-time, actionable insights that drive innovation, operational efficiency and improved patient outcomes. Incorporated in 2023, Selfii's suite of tools includes flagship products, such as Cures Gateway, the Selfiie Health Gateway for patients and Patient Health Application API, along with the soon-to-be launched PRISM Plus, a data warehouse and analytics management solution. To learn more about Selfii and its suite of health data solutions, visit: .



Media Contact:

Shelby Rogers

[email protected]



