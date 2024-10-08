Alzheimer's Association To Celebrate 40Th Anniversary Of The Imagine Benefit, Built On The Legacy Of The Rita Hayworth Gala

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) – Hosted by Wayne Brady with a Headline Performance by Leslie Odom Jr. –

NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

The

Alzheimer's Association announced today the highly anticipated return of its Imagine Benefit, built on the legacy of the Rita Hayworth Gala. Set to take place on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024, at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York City, this year marks a significant milestone as it celebrates 40 years of the annual event. The celebration will honor the event's legacy while highlighting the Association's critical work in care, support and research. Founded by Princess Yasmin Aga Khan in honor of her mother, Hollywood icon Rita Hayworth, the event shines as a beacon of hope for the Alzheimer's community, raising more than $87 million for the Association since its inception in 1984.

This year's Imagine Benefit will be hosted by five-time Emmy Award-winner and Grammy nominee, Wayne Brady with a headline performance by Grammy and Tony Award-winning Leslie Odom Jr. The evening will also feature entertainment by the legendary Cafe Wha? UNLIMTD Band, and a special mission moment by singer-songwriter Chris Mann.

Eugenia Zukerman and Richard (Dick) Novik will be recognized for their extraordinary contributions to Alzheimer's awareness and research. Zukerman, celebrated for her work as an arts correspondent for CBS Sunday Morning, as well as her accomplishments as a flutist, author and playwright, has been a powerful advocate in the Alzheimer's community since her Alzheimer's diagnosis seven years ago. Novik, her husband and care partner, and former Head of the New York State Broadcasters Association, has made significant contributions by advocating for increased funding for research, care, and support at both the federal and state levels.

"We are incredibly excited to celebrate the 40th year of this remarkable event, which has played a pivotal role in raising awareness and support for the Alzheimer's Association," said Princess Yasmin Aga Khan, founder and honorary chair of the Imagine Benefit. "I am so proud of all we have accomplished over this time, but I know our fight is not over yet. This year, we are honored to recognize Eugenia Zukerman and Dick Novik for their tireless dedication to advancing Alzheimer's awareness and research. Eugenia's groundbreaking career and public sharing of her diagnosis, Dick's unwavering support as her care partner, and both of their incredible advocacy, reflect the commitment we all share to finding a cure and raising awareness of this devastating disease."

"It is a profound honor to be recognized at this year's Imagine Benefit," said Dick Novik. "We have seen the incredible difference that the Alzheimer's Association makes in the lives of those affected by this disease. Eugenia and I are deeply touched by this recognition, and we are more committed than ever to continuing to fight for a future without Alzheimer's and all other dementia."

This year's Imagine Benefit features a distinguished lineup of leadership, including Chairs Joseph Boitano, Brooke and Oliver Kennan and Vice Chairs Karim Barrada, Jaqui Lividini, Sarah Tam Marin, Alexis Bryan Morgan, Kathleen Ruiz, and Suzanne Silverstein. The Next Generation Vice Chairs include Randy and Paula Harris, as well as Ashley and Marc Koch.

Nearly 7 million Americans are currently living with Alzheimer's, and more than 11 million people are serving as unpaid caregivers. In New York alone, more than 410,000 are living with the disease and over 546,000 provide unpaid care to someone affected by the disease.

Funds raised at the Imagine Benefit support the Alzheimer's Association's mission to accelerate global research, drive risk reduction and early detection, maximize quality care and support, and the local efforts of its New York City Chapter.

For more information about the Imagine Benefit and the Alzheimer's Association, please visit alz . To purchase tickets, visit

href="" rel="nofollow" givesmar .

About the Alzheimer's Association®

The Alzheimer's Association is a worldwide voluntary health organization dedicated to Alzheimer's care, support and research. Our mission is to lead the way to end Alzheimer's and all other dementia - by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer's and all other dementia®. Visit alz or call 800.272.3900.

SOURCE Alzheimer's Association

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED