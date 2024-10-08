2X Unveils New ABX Accelerator Services At The 6Sense Breakthrough 2024 Conference, Featuring Award-Nominated Client JAGGAER

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Services Designed to Scale ABX Programs, Maximize 6sense Investments, and Drive Accelerated Growth

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 2X , the global leader in B2B marketing as a service (MaaS), today announced the launch of its highly anticipated ABX Accelerator Services at the 6sense Breakthrough 2024 . As a premier Teal Service Partner of 6sense, 2X continues to drive scalable growth and operational efficiency for enterprises, helping them unlock the full potential of the 6sense platform.



Introducing the ABX Accelerator Services

2X's new ABX Accelerator Services provide B2B marketing leaders with a complete, customized solution to rapidly scale ABX initiatives, streamline operations, and achieve faster ROI. From 6sense technology integration and program management to predictive analytics and customized reporting, these services empower businesses to optimize their investments and fuel pipeline growth without overextending their internal teams. Additionally, 2X offers advanced consulting to continuously refine ABX strategies, ensuring companies meet and exceed their growth targets.

At the heart of the launch is the ABX Maturity Assessment Tool , a complimentary resource for CMOs and marketing leaders, which will debut at the 6sense Breakthrough 2024 Conference. This tool enables businesses to benchmark their ABX performance against industry standards, providing actionable recommendations to enhance their strategies. Coupled with 2X's Health Check Diagnostic Session , clients receive deep, tailored insights into the gaps in their ABX efforts, ensuring they maximize their 6sense platform investments.

“Our new ABX Accelerator Services directly address the challenges of scaling ABX programs by providing expert support and tailored solutions. We're excited to showcase how businesses can optimize their 6sense investments and accelerate growth through our 'all-in' approach,” said Domenic Colasante, CEO of 2X.

“6sense is focused on partnerships that will add long-term value to our customers, and 2X has played a huge role in ensuring that clients are able to unlock the full potential of 6sense thanks in part to their ability to scale ABX strategies,” said Jo Wright, Global Director of Partnerships at 6sense.

Event Highlights and New Offerings



ABX Accelerator Services Launch : A powerful solution designed to fast-track 6sense implementations, helping businesses achieve measurable results while streamlining operations.

ABX Maturity Assessment Tool : Attendees will gain exclusive access to this tool, offering tailored insights to improve ABX strategies and drive growth. Client Panel Discussion: Certinia CMO Drew Chapin, 2X CEO Domenic Colasante, and 2X CMO Lisa Cole will lead a thought-provoking session on how CMOs can do more with less in 2025, focusing on key trends in ABX and marketing budgets.



Client Success Story: JAGGAER Recognized as Award Finalist

Further underscoring the impact of 2X's solutions, JAGGAER, a key 2X client, has been named a finalist for the prestigious 6sense Breakthrough“Efficiency Experts” award. With 2X's expert guidance, JAGGAER achieved remarkable efficiency gains by leveraging automation and AI to optimize their ABX efforts.

“Working with 2X has transformed our approach to ABX, allowing us to achieve greater efficiency and effectiveness without expanding internal resources,” said Annika Helmrich, VP of Growth Marketing at JAGGAER.“Their expertise with 6sense has been invaluable to our success.”

For more information on 2X's ABX Accelerator Services and how your organization can go“all in” on 6sense, visit 2x.marketing/6sense .

About 2X

2X is the global leader in B2B marketing as a service (MaaS), helping marketing leaders achieve greater impact while lowering costs through its unique managed services delivery model. 2X provides best-in-class MOps and MarTech management , campaign build and optimization , content and creative production , and strategy consulting services . 2X is a services partner of 6sense, Salesforce, Adobe Marketo Engage, HubSpot, Bombora, Drift, WordPress, Google, Meta, and many other leading revenue platforms.

With more than 1,000 team members globally, 2X is backed by private-equity firm Recognize Partners. 2X has been recognized as one of the fastest-growing companies in the US by Inc. and the Financial Times. For more information, visit or our LinkedIn .

Media Contact

Audree Hernandez

Jmac PR for 2X

