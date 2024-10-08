Weightwatchers Adds Compounded GLP-1, Expanding Accessibility And Affordability Of Weight Loss Medications

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The new offering, starting at $129, enhances the Company's holistic weight management program, which includes behavioral and clinical solutions with support from board-certified clinicians, registered dietitians, and the global WeightWatchers community

NEW YORK, Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WeightWatchers (NASDAQ: WW) (“WeightWatchers,”“WW,” or the“Company”) announced today the addition of compounded semaglutide into its offering, broadening eligible members' access to clinical weight management interventions that are underpinned by the comprehensive, science-backed, behavioral and lifestyle support that has helped millions of people reach and sustain their weight goals.



“At WeightWatchers, we have always combined proven science and personalized support to help our members achieve meaningful, lasting results. With the addition of compounded semaglutide, we are expanding our offering to include a clinical weight management solution that is both accessible and affordable,” said Tara Comonte, Interim CEO of WeightWatchers .“This launch is the culmination of extensive research and rigorous work by our team to ensure that we are offering the highest quality care - reaffirming the trust we've built over six decades as the leader in weight management.”

Shortages of GLP-1 medications have plagued the market for more than two years, with patients often unable to find name-brand medications in stock at their local pharmacies. Over the past year, WeightWatchers has called local pharmacies across the country on behalf of members to conduct almost 3 million stock checks for GLP-1 medications and found them in stock just 4.5% of the time . These shortages can result in delays or interruptions of treatment, which negatively impact health outcomes for patients.

“Given the ongoing shortages of branded medications such as Ozempic and Wegovy, WeightWatchers is committed to ensuring our members still have access to effective alternatives and the support they need to achieve the health outcomes they deserve,” continued Comonte .

Over the last six months, roughly 45% of WeightWatchers Clinic members eligible for and prescribed a GLP-1 by their clinician have been denied coverage by their insurance after three prior authorization requests.1 Less than 40% of insurers cover GLP-1 medications for weight loss, leaving many individuals living with obesity without crucial financial support, and for those with coverage, more than half say their GLP-1 is still difficult to afford2.

“We know that compounded semaglutide can be an important option for those seeking weight loss support, given its greater availability and affordability,” said Dr. Jamil Alkhaddo, Medical Director of WeightWatchers .“In fact, over 50% of current WeightWatchers members have expressed consideration of a compounded GLP-1 for their journey.3 That's why, after months of thorough research, and careful evaluation of multiple facilities, we partnered with a trusted, FDA-registered 503B facility that meets our high standards for quality and patient care - so our eligible members can feel confident in this new option as a trusted part of their weight loss plan.”

For drugs that appear on the FDA drug shortages list, the FDA allows compounding pharmacies to create compounded medications that are identical to, or nearly identical to,4 the drug in shortage. WeightWatchers undertook an extensive and robust diligence process to select an FDA-registered 503B facility. A 503B must adhere to Current Good Manufacturing Practice (CGMP) regulations, which are the same manufacturing standards enforced by the FDA for all manufacturing facilities involved in the production of FDA-approved drugs. Every batch of the finished product from a 503B facility is tested for sterility and potency, among other things, before release. For more information about WeightWatchers' Compounded GLP-1 medication offering and due diligence process, the Company has published a comprehensive Transparency Report which can be found at ww.com/compounded-glp1-safety .

“Patient safety and education are our top priorities, which is why anyone prescribed a compounded GLP-1, receives step-by-step guidance on how to use the medication safely, including access to one-on-one support from a trained clinician via a telehealth appointment,” said Dr. Alkhaddo. “Beyond offering this new clinical solution, we're committed to delivering the personalized high-touch support that our members expect throughout their journey. Each member has access to a full care team - from insurance coordinators and registered dietitians to fitness coaches and board-certified clinicians.”

WeightWatchers Clinic members also receive behavioral and lifestyle support included in their subscription, which means they can access all of WeightWatchers' programs, including the GLP-1 Program, WeightWatchers' #1 doctor-recommended Points® Program, and WeightWatchers' Diabetes Program. This wraparound support, which includes Workshops and a built-in community is crucial to delivering best-in-class health outcomes. WeightWatchers members who take a GLP-1 medication in conjunction with the behavioral Points® Program lose 11% more weight than those taking weight-loss medications alone5.

WeightWatchers clinicians have the option to prescribe compounded semaglutide, if determined that the use of a GLP-1 weight-loss medication is appropriate for a patient. Eligible members can either use their insurance for brand-name medications or choose to self-pay for brand-name medications or compounded semaglutide. Only patients meeting clinical eligibility requirements will be prescribed a compounded GLP-1; the clinical eligibility requirements for compounded GLP-1s are the same as for brand-name medications. If prescribed, WeightWatchers members receive their compounded semaglutide within 1-3 business days. They can also request a Certificate of Analysis (COA) for their medication, which provides transparency as to how medications were tested and quality standards in place throughout the process.

WeightWatchers continues to deliver a holistic care model of high-touch, accessible clinical solutions in combination with its comprehensive, science-backed behavioral programs, providing members with all of the tools and resources they need to reach and sustain their weight health goals.

About WW International, Inc.

WeightWatchers is a human-centric technology company powered by our proven, science-based, clinically effective weight loss and weight management programs. For six decades, we have inspired millions of people to adopt healthy habits for real life. We combine technology and community to help members reach and sustain their goals on our programs. To learn more about the WeightWatchers approach to healthy living, please visit . For more information about our global business, visit our corporate website at .

