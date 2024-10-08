Doheny Eye Institute Announces Upcoming Presentations At American Academy Of Ophthalmology 2024 Annual Meeting

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Doheny ophthalmologists selected to give more than 20 presentations and talks

PASADENA, Calif., Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Doheny Eye Institute , one of the nation's leading vision research institutions, announced that 10 of its ophthalmologists will present their research findings and professional insights during the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) 2024 Annual Meeting. Doheny Eye Institute and UCLA Stein Eye Institute will also exhibit together onsite at Booth #5252. This premier gathering of eye care professionals from around the world takes place October 18-21, 2024 at McCormick Place in Chicago.



“Each year, the AAO Annual Meeting is an incredible opportunity to share information, research, and best practices with other experts. This knowledge exchange is crucial to support the future of ophthalmology and continued evolution of eye care and vision research,” said Deborah A. Ferrington, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer at Doheny Eye Institute.“Doheny Eye Institute is proud to have several of our distinguished ophthalmologists present their insights as we all work toward a common goal of supporting a future free from preventable vision impairment and blindness.”

Doheny ophthalmologists will present their work in more than 20 sessions on topics including: the retina, uveitis, age-related macular degeneration, neuro-ophthalmology, geographic atrophy, MIGS devices, ocular pathology, and oncology, applied artificial intelligence in OCT imaging and more.

During AAO, Doheny and UCLA Stein Eye Institutes will also host their annual Alumni Reception. Alumni of both institutes are invited to attend the lively event on October 20 at the Westin Chicago River North. The evening will feature music and dancing, along with opportunities to reconnect and network with colleagues. The RSVP deadline is October 11, and more information can be found at this link .

A complete list and schedule for all Doheny Eye Institute and UCLA Stein Eye Institute research presentations is available by clicking this link .

About Doheny Eye Institute

Doheny Eye Institute is one of the nation's leading vision research institutions with a history dating back over 75 years. Doheny scientists and clinician-scientists remain at the forefront of vision science investigating how retinal neurons function in health and in diseases, such as diabetic retinopathy, optic neuropathies, uveitis, age-related macular degeneration, and the use of artificial intelligence for improved diagnosis of ocular diseases.

Since 2013, the Doheny and UCLA Stein Eye Institute affiliation combines the strength, reputation, and distinction of two of the nation's top eye institutions to advance vision research, education, and patient care in Southern California. Together, Doheny Eye Institute and UCLA Stein Eye Institute are ranked in the Top 5 vision centers in the country by U.S. News & World Report.

