Cangrade Announces Two New Patents, Furthering Hiring Efficiency And Advancing Employee Development

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Cutting-Edge Enables Data-Driven Recruiting and Employee Growth, Solving Critical Challenges for HR

WATERTOWN, Mass., Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cangrade today announced two new patents for its personalized recommendation engine and matching that pairs highly compatible employees and previous candidates with current job postings. Developed to build stronger, more engaged workforces and increase opportunities, these patented solutions arm HR leaders with the technology to prepare for the future of work.



Faced with the rise of artificial intelligence (AI), Gen Z entering the workforce, and a job market constantly evolving, HR teams need new strategies, technologies, and data to acquire and retain top talent. Cangrade's new patents solve these challenges by leveraging talent intelligence to create personalized hiring, development, and mobility experiences for talent.

Cangrade's patented learning recommendation engine (patent 35826-157345 (18/348,875)) was created to drive employee success and engagement through personalized, data-backed upskilling by identifying talents' most impactful, job-relevant development priorities with Cangrade's soft skill Pre-Hire Assessment. The technology then recommends learning content to improve those areas, upskilling employees on their identified development priorities, significantly improving employee success, retention, and hiring ROI.

Cangrade's second patented technology (35826-157250 (18/345,712)) enables personalized employee mobility opportunities, builds talent pools, and increases candidate opportunities. It achieves this by extending its patented multi-way scoring technology to scoring candidates and existing talent who have previously been evaluated for a role with Cangrade's Pre-Hire Assessment for any current job postings without needing to retake the assessment. This not only drives hiring efficiency and retention but is critical to attracting and retaining Gen Z talent.

“Placing people in roles in which they have the soft skills to succeed and offering them targeted upskilling in areas for improvement is imperative for organizations' ability to thrive,” said Gershon Goren, Founder and CEO, Cangrade.“These patented technologies will give HR professionals the tools they need to hire and develop teams to meet the changing needs of today's modern workforce.”

This newly patented technology is available in Cangrade's AI-powered Talent Intelligence platform, which includes data-backed hiring and talent management solutions like Cangrade's newly launched AI Copilot, Jules, hard and soft skill talent assessments, Reference Checking, Candidate Matching, onboarding and retention tools, and more. Cangrade's solutions connect talent decisions to business KPIs to drive real results, like increasing sales by 85% and decreasing employee turnover by 40%.

For more information about Cangrade's AI-powered, bias-free hiring and talent management solutions, and additional patents, visit .

About Cangrade

For HR leaders, Cangrade is the bias-free, AI-powered talent intelligence platform. By integrating data into talent acquisition and management processes, Cangrade enables businesses to make strategic and efficient decisions from initial screening through the entire employee lifecycle. Delivering 10x more accurate predictions of talent success and retention than traditional methods, the company's Pre-Hire Assessment has helped organizations like Wayfair, FDNY, Lamar Advertising, and Applied Industrial Technologies make the right hiring decisions for over 10 million candidates and counting. For more information, visit .

Media Contact:

Sarah Gurr

Public Relations

...