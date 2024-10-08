Action Behavior Centers Exceeds Promotion Rate Goals On 3-Year Anniversary Of Employee Education Program

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Program boosts first-pass Board Certified Behavior Analyst (BCBA) exam rates, advancing careers in behavior analysis

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Action Behavior Centers (ABC), one of the country's leading providers of autism services, proudly marks the three-year anniversary of its ABC Foundations education program, which has saved employees hundreds of thousands of dollars in tuition and has significantly increased the first-pass exam rate for Board Certified Behavior Analyst (BCBA) certification since its inception. ABC Foundations was designed in partnership with InStride , a human capital management company providing workforce education solutions, to provide ABC's employees with education that supports career advancement and addresses the growing nationwide demand for BCBAs.



“We aim to enable children to achieve their fullest potential by being the leading Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy provider in the nation,” said Sharon Alpizar, ABC's Chief People Officer.“Offering our teammates access to over 200 degree options helps us retain those committed to this mission and attract new employees who share our vision.”

CEO of InStride Craig Maloney added, "It's a privilege to support ABC's mission of transforming the lives of children with autism and the dedicated clinicians who care for them. By investing in their employees' growth and development, ABC is meeting the critical need for skilled Board Certified Behavior Analysts and raising the bar for professional development in autism therapy services. This initiative demonstrates how targeted education programs can simultaneously improve quality of care, advance employees' careers and address crucial workforce needs in specialized fields."

Eligible from the first day of employment, ABC employees at centers located throughout Texas, Arizona, Colorado, Minnesota, North Carolina and Illinois have the opportunity to earn undergraduate degrees, and graduate degrees and certificates. ABC Foundations has seen an 84% enrollment increase year-over-year since its inception, with 87% of participants enrolled in a master's degree program in Special Education – Applied Behavior Analysis. This course prepares learners for the Board Certified Behavior Analyst (BCBA) exam, the gold standard in treatment.

“I've landed at a company that cares about my goals, is willing to help out, and makes it easier to pursue education. Ultimately I'd like to be able to keep moving up to senior BCBA and clinical director positions,” said Emily (Servais) Chapman, a Board Certified Behavior Analyst at ABC's Arrowhead Ranch location in Arizona.

As part of ABC's ongoing commitment to workforce development, the organization is actively recruiting talented individuals to join its team. View available positions at and get the opportunity for tuition assistance.

About Action Behavior Centers

Founded in 2017, Action Behavior Centers (ABC) is a leading applied behavior therapy (ABA) provider offering comprehensive services and support to improve the lives of children on the autism spectrum. The provider's high-quality, center-based care combined with its dedication to helping young children reach their full potential has made ABC one of the fastest growing and highest quality providers in the industry. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, ABC operates clinics in Texas, Arizona, Illinois, and Colorado. Learn more at .

About InStride

InStride is a human capital management company that delivers workforce education solutions in partnership with top academic institutions. InStride enables employers to provide career-aligned, debt-free education through a personalized, digital platform and a consultative service model. Empowering forward-thinking, talent-focused corporate partners such as Labcorp, Adidas, and Intermountain Health, InStride helps drive meaningful social and business outcomes by unlocking access to life-changing education. Visit instride.com or follow InStride on Twitter and LinkedIn for more information and up-to-date news.

