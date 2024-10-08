Liberty Plugins Offers Seamless Migration Plan With Initial 90-Day Free Service To Support Former Enel X Way Customers

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liberty Plugins, Inc . (“Liberty”), a leading innovator of electric vehicle charge station management solutions, announces the availability of a turnkey solution – with 90 days of free service – for commercial operators of stranded Enel X Way USA charging equipment due to the company's abrupt departure from the North American market.

Last week, Enel X Way announced that its EV charging business in the U.S. and Canada will cease operations effective October 11, 2024. As a result, thousands of commercial Enel X Way chargers will lose all functionality unless migrated to a compatible charge management platform.

Liberty, which has served the commercial, institutional, municipal, and multi-family EV market for over 15 years, offers Liberty Access Platform (LAP) – an Open Charge Point Protocol (OCPP) compliant charge station management system (CSMS) that is seamlessly compatible with Enel X Way's system. LAP provides the ability to manage all types of charging systems, from fast chargers to 40A chargers (Level-2 and DCFC), through the same platform.

Liberty is known for its innovative technology, having launched the first charge station management platform available to the market in 2009. Additionally, the interoperability of the system and the value pricing structure make Liberty well suited for customers across a variety of applications. Similar to Enel X, Liberty Plugins does not take a share of revenue from customer transactions, making the system ideal for workplaces, multi-unit dwellings, fleets, and other not-for-profit applications.

Site hosts affected by the discontinuation of Enel X Way's software should immediately contact Liberty Plugins for assistance with migrating to the Liberty Access Platform so they may continue regular charging operations at their sites. As a courtesy to operators adversely affected by this event, Liberty is offering former Enel X Way customers the first 90 days of service at no charge with a 12-month agreement.

For more information about migrating from Enel X Way to the Liberty Plugins Hydra platform, including the free 90 days of service offer, contact ... or complete the form at

About Liberty Plugins

Established in 2009, Liberty Plugins offers innovative charge station management technology solutions tailored for apartments, condos, workplaces, fleets, and municipalities. The company delivers versatile products that empower facilities teams, building managers, and fleet managers to meticulously manage costs, power, permissions, and users within their charging networks. With a 15-year track record and commitment to simplifying electric vehicle charging, the company has installed over 3,500 customer-owned Level-2 charging ports throughout North America. Learn more at .

About Liberty Access Platform

The Liberty Access Platform is a universal CSMS that empowers operators to mix, control, meter, and monetize Level-2 and DC-fast chargers from top manufacturers, and to add new chargers or manage new sites at any time. Notable features include a transparent and flexible fee structure; intuitive user management; OCPP and OpenADR compliance; and multiple access and payment options.

