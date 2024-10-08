Pune, Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- size & Growth Analysis:

Consumer drones have seen considerable growth in recent years, due to technological advancement as well as cost efficiency and the scope for several applications. Over the years, drone technology has progressed from being niche gadgets for extreme hobbyists and experts to its present form of convenient devices for the common civilians. A significant factor supplementing the expansion of the consumer drones market is the rising adoption of aerial photography and videography. It is the field of photography that will witness major growth by 2023, with one in every six opportunities estimated to be related to photography. It predicts a need for about 12,700 new job offers per year and that is ample magic to continue this industry booming. In 2023, there were an estimated 110,500 professional photographers in the United States, many of them working for themselves (68%) The global photography market was dominated by the US in 2023 with its share close to about 56%, which however, displayed this fact as a leadership state for the US. Drones are hailed by enthusiasts, hobbyists, and many photographers as a way to capture incredible aerial shots that would be otherwise difficult or impossible to record. With the availability of small drones that are both user-friendly and complete with high-resolution cameras, virtually anyone can create near-broadcast quality video for their consumption or sharing via social media.







"Comprehensive Segment Breakdown Highlights Emerging Opportunities in the Market"

By Product: In 2023, multi-rotor drones had a major market share in the consumer drone market more than 70%, due to their flexibility and simplicity of use. Typically, they are quadrotors meaning that they have four or more propellers which in turn provide a greater amount of stability and control making them great for photography (both stills and video), videography, and general leisure flying. Social Media use is on the rise which is pushing for multi-rotor drones as people wish to upload amazing clicked pictures online.

By Application: Toy/Hobbyist led the market in 2023 with a 42% market share. This category is famous for its affordable and easy-to-use drones that appeal to everyone from kids at heart, to young parents and even foolhardy amateurs. These drones often feature a camera or are built to be small and nimble for quick flights unworthy of your phone itself. For instance, the Holy Stone HS210 Mini Drone (which features both headless mode and altitude hold) fits right in with that list of low-cost drones designed to entertain a user.

"Regional Market Breakdown: Identifying Growth Hotspots and Emerging Trends"

North America led the market with a 37.18% market share in software and regulation development. DJI, Parrot, and Yuneec are all major players that help push the industry forward by innovating and creating new products. Demand for consumer drones for photography/videography and recreation has fueled market growth. Similarly, even things like longer flight times and advanced camera functions are still tantalizing to consumers as the drone industry further evolves.

Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing region during the period 2024–2032, owing to high urbanization coupled with increasing disposable income among consumers. Countries such as China and Japan lead the way, with DJI setting the pace in both innovation and mass production. The proliferation of fondness for social media and content creation has translated this demand towards drones, mostly in the hands of millennials and younger audiences.

Recent Developments



In April 2024, DJI launched its latest drone, the DJI Air 3, featuring advanced obstacle avoidance systems and extended battery life.

In August 2024, Parrot introduced the ANAFI USA drone, designed for professional applications, with enhanced imaging capabilities and AI features for better data analysis. In September 2024, Skydio unveiled its new autonomous drone, the Skydio X2, aimed at commercial users, offering advanced navigation and obstacle avoidance capabilities.

Future Trends in the Consumer Drones Market

As technology and applications developments continue high growth trajectory, the prospects look good for the Consumer Drones Market to continue growing into an interesting future.