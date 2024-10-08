Corcentric Named A Spend Matters Top 50 Procurement Provider To Know For The Sixth Straight Year

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHERRY HILL, N.J., Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corcentric , a leading global provider of best-in-class procurement and finance solutions, announced today that the company has been named by Spend Matters as one of the 'Top 50 Providers to Know' for the sixth consecutive year. The distinguished list recognizes the best-in-class companies in the procurement and market. Vendors listed are independently selected by the analyst team over multiple rounds of debate, focusing on factors such as innovation, presence, tech competency, and solution delivery.

“Corcentric is a vendor to know not just for its expertise in the global Source-to-Pay (S2P) mid-market, but also for its recent advancements in order-to-cash (O2C), payments, working capital, and trade financing,” said Nikhil Gaur, Research Analyst & Project Associate, Spend Matters.“It is especially worth noting that Corcentric is a best-fit for customers who value managed services, as across the board Corcentric has strong services offerings.”

Corcentric leverages smarter services and technology across the procurement and finance lifecycle, allowing customers to optimize profitability by reducing costs, increasing efficiencies, and improving cash flow. And with real-time visibility into spend, smarter analytics, and accurate forecasting, customers can focus on strategic growth planning.

“Meeting our customers where they are in their particular business journey is at the heart of all we do, and this recognition validates our strategic approach,” said Matt Clark, president and CEO at Corcentric.“By partnering with our customers to deliver innovative services and our industry expertise, we find the best mix of customized solutions to meet their pressing procurement needs.”

Corcentric's innovative S2P solution helps businesses save money, increase efficiency, reduce risk, and improve working capital to drive measurable, sustainable results. With Corcentric's O2C solution, customers can significantly reduce days sales outstanding (DSO) by guaranteeing payments and eliminating credit risk. Together with Corcentric's robust Payments solution that combines technology, financing, and a managed services team, customers can achieve several meaningful business outcomes and optimize how they pay and get paid.

About Spend Matters

Spend Matters is the leading solution intelligence source for procurement and supply chain professionals. Combining deep technology analysis and tailored advisory services with daily news coverage and subscription research, Spend Matters is trusted by CPOs, consultants, investors and solution providers alike as their procurement technology intelligence partner.

About Corcentric

Corcentric is a leading global provider of best-in-class procurement and finance solutions. We offer a unique combination of technology and payment solutions complemented by robust advisory and managed services. Corcentric reduces stress and increases savings for procurement and finance business leaders by forming a strategic partnership to diagnose pain points and deliver tailor-made solutions for their unique challenges. For more than two decades, we've been a trusted partner who delivers proven results. To learn more, please visit .

