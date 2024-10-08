Ecaring™ Announces Key Hires To Support Continued Growth

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boston, Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eCaringTM, an integrated software specifically for the in-home care industry, is pleased to welcome several new members to its rapidly growing team. The Company has focused on adding experts who bring a wealth of experience in home care and technology:



Justin Hanzlik, with over 15 years of experience in enterprise software development, has recently been promoted to Chief Operating Officer. In this role, he will continue to lead key departments, driving growth, scaling operations, and fostering innovation across the organization;

Linda Palutzke, Director of Client Services, will lead eCaring's Client Services division as an expert in implementation and client relationships. Linda joins the team from WellSky where she has spent the last eight years driving client implementations of the WellSky and TapCloud platform. She's joining forces with Keith Dzialo and Devin Farley to ensure a best-in-class experience for our customers;

Stefan Gomez, Director of Engineering, brings over 15 years of tech industry experience to eCaring, drawing on a wealth of knowledge from his work with startups at various stages of growth. In his career, Stefan has led the payments engineering team at SkillShare and gained valuable experience in the home care industry during his time at WellSky and Anonymous Health;

Ray Krehn, Senior Product Owner, has joined the product team alongside Mike Sincavage, both veterans of the home care space with previous roles at Homewatch CareGivers and Bayada; Justin Woods has been appointed to lead all sales efforts, bringing expertise from his previous positions at WellSky and Cezta. Justin has 20 years of experience working with businesses implementing SaaS solutions.

“The additions to our team reflect our commitment to building a top-tier organization capable of delivering the best possible service and technology to our clients,” said Justin Hanzlik, Chief Operating Officer.“Each of these individuals brings unique experience and perspective, and we are thrilled to have them on board as we continue to scale and innovate.”

About eCaringTM

eCaring is an integrated software platform that aligns the entire in-home care team, allowing home care agencies, caregivers, clinicians, families, and payors to communicate seamlessly. By converting traditional paper logs into an electronic home care record (eHCRTM), eCaring enables real-time, proactive management of client health for better outcomes, engaging and rewarding caregivers while streamlining the delivery of non-medical and medical services.

