Cemtrex’S Advanced Industrial Services Awarded $4.7 Million Large-Scale Infrastructure Contract

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs Project to be Completed in 2025

Brooklyn, NY, Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- - Cemtrex Inc. (NASDAQ: CETX, CETXP), an advanced security and industrial services company, today announced it has been award a $4.7 million contract through its Advanced Industrial Services (“AIS”) subsidiary for Trade in Services Agreement (TiSA) upgrades at Fort Indiantown Gap in Lebanon County, PA through the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs Department of General Services.



The project includes general construction, HVAC, plumbing, and electrical services to construct a mechanical and pump room, install insulated wall/ceiling panels, and upgrade the existing mechanical and electrical systems, including a hybrid ground source heat pump loop and photovoltaic solar array. The project is expected to be completed in 2025.

“AIS growth continues to accelerate with another multi-million-dollar project win, with a strong pipeline that will drive additional revenue in FY'25,” said Saagar Govil, Chairman and CEO of Cemtrex.“With over 40 years in the industry and a well-known reputation for industrial contracting services, we expect additional large-scale infrastructure orders from leading companies and governmental departments in the months and years ahead.”

About Cemtrex

Cemtrex Inc. (CETX) is a company that owns two operating subsidiaries: Vicon Industries Inc and Advanced Industrial Services Inc.

Vicon Industries , a subsidiary of Cemtrex Inc., is a global leader in advanced security and surveillance technology to safeguard businesses, schools, municipalities, hospitals and cities. Since 1967, Vicon delivers mission-critical security surveillance systems, specializing in engineering complete security solutions that simplify deployment, operation and ongoing maintenance. Vicon provides security solutions for some of the largest municipalities and businesses in the U.S. and around the world, offering a wide range of cutting-edge and compliant security technologies, from AI-driven video analytics to fully integrated access control solutions. For more information visit

AIS – Advanced Industrial Services , a subsidiary of Cemtrex, Inc., is a premier provider of industrial contracting services including millwrighting, rigging, piping, electrical, welding. AIS Installs high precision equipment in a wide variety of industrial markets including automotive, printing & graphics, industrial automation, packaging, and chemicals. AIS owns and operates a modern fleet of custom designed specialty equipment to assure safe and quick installation of your production equipment. Our talented staff participates in recurring instructional training, provided to ensure that the most current industry methods are being utilized to provide an efficient and safe working environment. For more information visit

For more information visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to the closing of the offering, gross proceeds from the offering, our new product offerings, expected use of proceeds, or any proposed fundraising activities. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in or implied by such forward looking statements. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. These risks and uncertainties are discussed under the heading“Risk Factors” contained in our Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information in this press release is as of the date of the release and we undertake no duty to update this information unless required by law.





