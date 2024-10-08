Urgently Secures Three-Year, Roadside Assistance Contract Renewal With Global Automotive Fleet Management Customer Partner

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The renewal extends this long-term relationship to nine years, and was driven in part by Urgently's service capabilities and next-generation yield-based pricing technology

VIENNA, Va., Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Urgent.ly, Inc. (Nasdaq: ULY) (“Urgently”), a U.S.-based leading provider of digital roadside and mobility assistance and services, today announced its three-year contract renewal with a customer partner that operates a global automotive fleet management company. The renewal extends this long-term customer partner relationship to nine years, with Urgently powering the fleet management company's roadside assistance program.



With the addition of this customer partner renewal, Urgently has successfully retained all roadside assistance contracts up for renewal since the beginning of the second quarter of 2024, an indication of Urgently's commitment to delivering customer value through exceptional service, cutting edge technology and a prioritization of safety.

“We are privileged to have the opportunity to continue this successful partnership, which we believe reflects the strength of our technology and the outstanding level of service we deliver,” said Matt Booth, Chief Executive Officer, Urgently.“We look forward to continuing to provide roadside assistance solutions that meet our customer partner's evolving needs and support our focus on accelerating profitable growth.”

Under the renewed contract, the automotive fleet management company will leverage Urgently's comprehensive technology stack and capabilities, including:



Service capabilities, encompassing vehicle classes 1 through 6, from light duty passenger cars, vans and small pickup trucks, through medium duty commercial vehicles AI-driven yield-based pricing technology with predictive and location-aware capabilities that deliver network pricing and actionable insights to help minimize vehicle downtime

Urgently believes this renewal solidifies its position as a preferred roadside and mobility assistance partner, leveraging Urgently's connected assistance platform to drive efficiency and an exceptional customer experience aligned with the automotive fleet management company's brand.

About Urgently

Urgently is focused on helping everyone move safely, without disruption, by safeguarding drivers, promptly assisting their journey, and employing technology to proactively avert possible issues. The company's digitally native software platform combines location-based services, real-time data, AI and machine-to-machine communication to power roadside assistance solutions for leading brands across automotive, insurance, telematics and other transportation-focused verticals. Urgently fulfills the demand for connected roadside assistance services, enabling its partners to deliver exceptional user experiences that drive high customer satisfaction and loyalty, by delivering innovative, transparent and exceptional connected mobility assistance experiences on a global scale. For more information, visit .

