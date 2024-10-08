DSV, 1139 - FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2025
This financial calendar lists the expected dates of publication of financial announcements and the Annual General Meeting in the 2025 financial year for DSV A/S:
| 4 February 2025
| Annual Report 2024.
| 20 March 2025
| Annual General Meeting 2025. Any proposals for the agenda of the Annual General Meeting must be received no later than 6 February 2025.
| 29 April 2025
| Interim Financial Report, First Quarter 2025.
| 24 July 2025
| Interim Financial Report, H1 2025.
| 23 October 2025
| Interim Financial Report, Third Quarter 2025.
Any questions may be addressed to Executive Vice President, Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 43 20 36 38.
Yours sincerely,
DSV A/S
Attachment
1139 - Announcement (08.10.2024) - Financial calendar 2025
