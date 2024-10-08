Sopra Banking Software Announces Brand Name Change To SBS

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) PARIS, FRANCE, October 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Sopra Software (henceforth referred to as 'SBS'), the global company trusted by more than 1,500 financial institutions for their digital transformation needs, today announced that it will immediately begin using the brand name SBS as part of a global rebranding initiative. The change in name offers a nod to the company's roots as it starts a new chapter with Axway (Euronext: AXW) to build an enterprise software group with a focus on integration and financial services software products. SBS will continue as a stand-alone operating company under the leadership of CEO - Eric Bierry.

Founded in 2012 as Sopra Banking Software, SBS powers the end-to-end digitization of global financial institutions and lenders, including Societé Generale, Santander, KCB Bank, Mercedes- Benz and Toyota FS amongst others. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) and cloud- native technology offers a composable-based approach to digitization, so financial institutions and lenders can transform at scale without disrupting their existing infrastructures.

SBS remains committed to its mission to make financial services accessible to everyone, everywhere, at any time. This includes providing cloud-native and modular core banking systems, curating customer experiences through innovative digital engagement solutions, and embracing open finance and embedded finance with non-banking entities. The transition to a cloud and SaaS model will continue to be a central focus.

“We've been evolving alongside our clients for many years, continuously enhancing their capabilities and introducing them to innovative products. Our commitment to providing the best technology remains unwavering. As we set our sights on future growth, this name change reflects our ambitious plans to stay sharp and focused alongside our partners and customers. We're now better positioned than ever to support our customers, ensuring they are well-equipped for long- term success,” said Eric Bierry, CEO of SBS.

SBS will continue to serve its global customers with its headquarters to remain in Paris, France. SBS and Sopra Steria will continue their collaboration as strategic partners.

About SBS

SBS is a global financial technology company that's helping banks and the financial services industry to reimagine how to operate in an increasingly digital world. SBS is a trusted partner of more than 1,500 financial institutions and large-scale lenders in 80 countries worldwide, including Santander, Societé Generale, KCB Bank, Kensington Mortgages, Mercedes-Benz, and Toyota FS. Its cloud platform offers clients a composable architecture to digitize operations, ranging from banking, lending, compliance, to payments, and consumer and asset finance. With 3,400 employees in 50 offices, SBS is recognized as a Top 10 European Fintech company by IDC and as a leader in Omdia's Universe: Digital Banking Platforms.

SBS is headquartered in Paris, France.

