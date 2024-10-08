Veteran-Owned Alliant Healthcare Surpasses $1 Billion In Federal Healthcare Sales: Veterans Caring For Veterans

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Bob Taylor

Alliant Headquarters Building

AHP

GR Headquarters

Alliant Healthcare Products has surpassed $1 billion in healthcare sales, marking a significant milestone for the company.

- Bob TaylorGRAND RAPIDS, MI, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In a landmark achievement, Alliant Enterprises, LLC, known as Alliant Healthcare Products, has surpassed $1 billion in federal government healthcare sales, marking a significant milestone for the company. This milestone highlights the company's two-decade commitment to innovating and providing veterans with the highest level of healthcare technology available.Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Alliant's success has been fueled by its unwavering focus to serve the federal healthcare sector, including every hospital within the Veterans Affairs , Department of Defense, and Indian Health Service. The journey to the $1 billion achievement was influenced by the 2016 unanimous Supreme Court ruling known as“The Kingdomware Decision,” which enforces Congress's“Veterans First Initiative.” This initiative prioritizes Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Businesses in federal procurement, ensuring that veteran-owned enterprises can provide the solutions to address the healthcare needs of veterans and military personnel with the same quality and innovation available to civilians.Leading Alliant is CEO and founder, Air Force combat veteran Major Bob Taylor. Since its inception, the company has been on a mission to ensure that veterans and warfighters receive world-class medical care by creating relationships with medical device manufacturers to offer access to over 100,000 cutting-edge healthcare products. Reflecting on this significant milestone, Taylor stated, "This accomplishment is a testament to our team's incredible determination and resilience. The path to $1 billion has been filled with countless victories and challenges overcome with integrity and innovation. We look to the future with optimism and gratitude."Alliant's turning point came in 2015 with the strategic decision to expand its federal presence by placing federally focused Sales Vice Presidents across the country and substantially increasing its utilization of federal government contracting vehicles. With senior sales leadership in the field and a robust team of federal government contracting experts, Alliant can better collaborate with contracting officers and federal purchasers to work more effectively with federal agencies, improve efficiencies, and drive better outcomes in healthcare delivery. The strategic changes also led to a rapid expansion of alliances with top-tier medical manufacturers, bringing forth game-changing technologies aimed at enhancing the lives of veterans.“Who knows better how to care for warfighters than veterans themselves,” stated Taylor.“This is a passion for us.”Eric Albery, President of Alliant Healthcare Products, remarked on the achievement: "Reaching the $1 billion mark in federal sales is evidence of our relentless pursuit of excellence. Our mission remains steadfast - to deliver advanced medical solutions that significantly improve the lives of veterans and military personnel. We extend our deepest gratitude to our dedicated team, valued partners, and customers for making this milestone possible."###About Alliant HealthcareAlliant Healthcare Products, headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI, is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business specializing in federal government sales, procurement, and contracting. With a deep understanding of federal procurement processes and a commitment to delivering innovative and life-changing medical products, Alliant provides unrivaled value to federal government customers by offering a myriad of unique and dedicated resources, including field sales representatives and established government contracts to facilitate and expedite complex government procurements. For more information, visit

Liz Nolan

Alliant Healthcare

+1 616-888-1933

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.