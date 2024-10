(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Foreclosure, the largest distressed property listing provider on the web, is sponsoring a series of video interviews with local area real estate experts across the country to discuss their housing markets and where opportunities lie in the foreclosure, pre-foreclosure, short sales, tax liens, bankruptcy homes and, other distressed asset types.In these videos, Tim Jones, National Sales Manager for Foreclosure, conducts in-depth conversations aimed at educating home buyers, investors, and resale specialists about market conditions in their specific areas.Tim speaks with Christian Walsh, a Broker Associate with Wire Associates and Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties, about the process of finding and purchasing a Notice of Default (NOD). A Notice of Default signifies that a borrower has defaulted on their mortgage payments, initiating the foreclosure process.The video featuring Christian is called "Learn How to Find and Purchase a Notice of Default" and can be viewed on the foreclosure website. The link to watch the video is here: .By targeting distressed deals such as bank-owned homes and government foreclosures, pre-foreclosure listings, and foreclosure auctions, foreclosure offers information that can lead to significant savings. It provides the best real estate deals for savvy home buyers, often before they hit the market. And foreclosure updates its nationwide database of foreclosure listings twice a day with information obtained directly from hundreds of corporate sellers and government agencies. While on the foreclosure website, visitors can also subscribe to their helpful email alerts.Homebuyers looking for unique opportunities in their local residential real estate market can benefit from a helpful series of videos available at and podcasts at .

