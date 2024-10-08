Now, INDIA Bloc Will Rant EVM Saga: Jitan Ram Manjhi On Haryana Poll Outcome

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Oct 8 (IANS) Union Jitan Manjhi said on Tuesday that as the BJP was set to form the in Haryana, the INDIA bloc leaders would now question the credibility of Electronic Machines (EVMs).

Pointing out the opposition bloc's "double standard", Manjhi said: "When the NDA wins elections, the opposition questions the credibility of EVMs, but when they win, they seem to have no issue."

He emphasised that the NDA government is committed to upholding the principles and the Constitution.

He also slammed the for its claim that the was in danger.

Rejecting the opposition's allegations, he said that if the Constitution was in danger, then how their bloc secure electoral victories?

"The NDA respects the people's decision, whether in victory or defeat," the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Minister said.

He maintained that if the people of Jammu and Kashmir choose the NC-Congress government, the NDA respects that.

The Union Minister emphasised that the NDA would only analyse the results after the elections and refrained from giving a personal opinion.

He expressed his gratitude to the people of Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir for their support of the NDA.

"If the people were to elect a government that sought to align with Pakistan, it would pose a serious threat to India's federal structure. The NDA would not tolerate such a threat and would address any such challenges decisively," Union Minister Manjhi said.

Highlighting the public's trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the Union Minister said that the mandate given by the people of Haryana must be respected.

Manjhi also extended his thanks to the people of Jammu and Kashmir for backing the NDA, underscoring the importance of acknowledging and honouring the democratic choices made by the electorate in both regions.