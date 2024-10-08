Vedatya Partners With Vancouver Film School To Shape Global Creative Economy

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 8th October 2024: Vedatya, a premier institution in Design and Hospitality education, has forged a strategic partnership with Vancouver School (VFS), Canada. This collaboration marks a significant step toward fostering a vibrant bilateral creative between India and Canada. Effective from September 18, 2024, the MoU paves the way for student exchanges, joint programs, and knowledge sharing, creating a new for academic and creative integration.

The partnership aligns with Prime Narendra Modi's vision of making India a global leader in the creative and digital sectors. By combining India's rich cultural heritage with advanced technology, the country is poised to transition from being a consumer of global media to becoming a leading producer. The collaboration with VFS is a vital part of this journey, providing students with the skills and international exposure required to excel in emerging fields such as gaming, animation, and immersive media.



Dr. Manika Walia, Head of the School of Design and Creative Arts at Vedatya, emphasized the significance of this partnership in empowering students to meet global industry standards. She shares, "This collaboration goes beyond education. It is about establishing India as a global leader in the creative economy. By combining our rich talent pool with cutting-edge technology, we have the potential to lead the world in sectors like gaming, animation, and design. India is no longer just a consumer of global media, we are on a path to become a major producer on the world stage, fully aligning with Prime Minister Modi's vision of a self-reliant, digitally empowered nation."



Amit Kapur, Managing Trustee of Vedatya, added, "This MoU opens doors for our students to access world-class learning and international opportunities. It's a defining moment for Vedatya as we prepare future leaders to shape the creative industries globally."



As gaming, design, and technology continue to transform economies, this partnership ensures that Vedatya will be at the forefront of preparing students to contribute meaningfully to India's global aspirations.



About Vedatya:



Founded by Dr. Ramesh Kapur in 2000, Vedatya, affiliated with Gurugram University is renowned for its student-centric approach, bolstered by global industry partnerships, international academic programs, and a faculty with extensive industry experience. Vedatya offers a range of degree, diploma, and certificate programs through its four schools of excellence: Hotel School, Culinary School, Design School, and Business School.

