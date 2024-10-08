Friendly + Heights Team Up To Empower Telcos With FCC-Compliant Speed & Latency Solutions

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) GENEVA, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Heights Telecom, a leader in advanced CPE and management solutions, in collaboration with Friendly Technologies, a prominent provider of IoT and TR-069/TR-369

device management solutions, is delivering enhanced device management systems tailored specifically for the U.S. market.

This joint initiative centers on providing FCC-compliant, TR-069-based solutions that meet the unique needs of U.S. service providers. As service providers continue to expand their networks and improve service quality, the demand for reliable speed and latency testing has grown. Friendly Technologies' Unified Device Management platform, with its robust TR-069 and TR-369 support, empowers providers to efficiently manage, monitor, and optimize their network operations, ensuring compliance and superior performance.

Key Features of the Initiative:





TR-069 Enhanced Orchestration:

Seamless integration with Heights Telecom's CPE for optimal device management.

FCC Compliance:

Solutions designed to meet U.S. regulatory standards, ensuring top-tier performance in speed and latency testing. Superior User Experience:

Focused on reducing churn and enhancing customer satisfaction through advanced QoE monitoring.

"Through our ongoing collaboration with Friendly Technologies, we are proud to deliver FCC-compliant solutions that elevate the standards of device management in the U.S. market. Together, we are ensuring network efficiency and exceptional user experiences,"

said Yariv Bargil, CTO at Heights Telecom.

About Friendly Technologies

Founded in 1997, Friendly Technologies is a global leader in carrier-class platforms for IoT & TR-069 / TR-369 device management and Wi-Fi optimization.

Recognized by Frost & Sullivan for excellence in Unified Device Management, Friendly empowers service providers with robust, secure, and highly automated solutions to manage millions of devices across any network, protocol, or service.

Friendly's cutting-edge tools enhance user experience by proactively resolving issues, boosting connectivity, and reducing churn.

Trusted by leading telecom operators, service providers, and IoT enterprises

worldwide, Friendly Technologies is transforming the landscape with seamless scalability and future-ready solutions.

About Heights Telecom



Heights Telecom was founded in 2006. The company provides a range of telecommunications services, including high-speed internet Gateways, voice solutions, and managed IT services. Heights Telecom primarily serves residential customers and Business / SoHo organizations seeking reliable, efficient and innovative communication solutions. The company focuses on delivering tailored solutions that meet the unique needs of each customer, ensuring a high level of service and support. Heights Telecom aims to enhance connectivity and streamline communication for its diverse clients, helping them thrive in an increasingly digital world.

SOURCE Friendly Technologies

