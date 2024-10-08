Timeshifter Hits 1 Million Users For Its Jet Lag App And Forms New Partnership With Lufthansa Group

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) AMSTERDAM, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Timeshifter Inc., the global leader in circadian technology, announces at the World Festival in Amsterdam that its groundbreaking jet lag app has surpassed 1 million user accounts. As part of its ongoing commitment to improving the experience, Timeshifter is also excited to announce a new partnership with Lufthansa Group, encompassing Lufthansa, SWISS, Austrian Airlines, and Brussels Airlines. Timeshifter's jet lag app is designed to help travelers address the underlying cause of jet lag – circadian disruption – as well as its symptoms.

With over 1 million user accounts and a stellar 4.7/5 user satisfaction rating, Timeshifter's jet lag app is the most-downloaded and highest-rated jet lag app in the world. Developed in collaboration with world-renowned scientists and based on the latest sleep and circadian neuroscience, Timeshifter has become the gold standard for helping travelers quickly adapt to new time zones. With Timeshifter, travelers can create highly personalized jet lag plans based on their chronotype, sleep pattern, itinerary, and personal preferences for caffeine and melatonin use.

Lufthansa Group joins Timeshifter's incredible partner roster, which includes United Airlines, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, and Six Senses, further demonstrating the Timeshifter app's critical role in enhancing the travel experience.

Timeshifter's benefits are well established. Based on more than 130,000 post-flight surveys, 96.4% of the travelers who followed Timeshifter's advice did not struggle with severe or very severe jet lag. When NOT following the advice, there was a 6.2x increase in severe or very severe jet lag, and a 14.1x increase in very severe jet lag. Timeshifter has received several awards, including the National Sleep Foundation's SleepTech® Award, Health Magazine's Sleep Award, and Fast Company's World Changing Ideas.

"Years of research have proven that the only way to effectively tackle jet lag is by resetting a person's central circadian clock, which requires personalized light exposure advice tailored to their specific circadian rhythms," said Dr. Steven Lockley, Chief Scientist and co-founder at Timeshifter. "Jet lag cannot be reduced by generic tips, supplements, grounding, or fasting, as none of these methods give travelers the circadian control they need. In fact, such oversimplified approaches are often counterproductive, worsening jet lag. The science behind Timeshifter, combined with its personalized approach, provides travelers with a reliable and effective solution to dramatically reduce jet lag."

"We are excited to reach 1 million users and expand our impact through the new partnership with Lufthansa Group. Together, we will help even more people eliminate jet lag and improve their travel experience," said Mickey Beyer-Clausen, CEO and Co-founder of Timeshifter. "We are thrilled Lufthansa Group has joined our fight against the many jet lag myths and pervasive misinformation out there. Instead, Lufthansa, SWISS, Austrian Airlines, and Brussels Airlines will now offer their passengers an effective tool that truly addresses the underlying cause of jet lag."

Timeshifter incorporates a real world "practicality filter" ensuring that the advice is realistic and easy to follow. The app also has a unique Quick TurnaroundTM feature for business travelers who need to be at their best during short business trips that are not long enough to allow for full adjustment. Timely push notifications provide powerful guidance, even while in-flight. Using Timeshifter is a straightforward and empowering experience, and requires no special equipment.

Timeshifter is available on both the iOS and Android platforms. The first jet lag plan is free with no credit card required. After the free trial, travelers can purchase jet lag plans for $9.99 or subscribe for unlimited access at $24.99/year. Lufthansa Group's Miles and More members earn miles when they subscribe to Timeshifter at

