Lithuania's Ignitis Grupė Allocates EUR 4M To Strengthen Ukraine's Energy Sector

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Lithuania's state-owned company Ignitis Grupė has provided Ukraine with assistance to the value of EUR 4 million, enabling the purchase of equipment for 120 megawatts of generating capacity.

That is according to LRT , Ukrinform reports.

The company has entered into an agreement with the European Energy Community, through which funds will be allocated to a fund coordinated by the organization for the restoration of Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

The company has stated that the equipment purchased with the funds will provide electricity to approximately 420,000 Ukrainian households.

buys NASAMS systems for EUR234

As Ukrinform reported, in late September, Lithuania announced a new military aid package for Ukraine, which included logistics equipment, ammunition, laptops, etc.

Photo: E. Blažio / LRT nuotr.