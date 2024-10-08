Lithuania's Ignitis Grupė Allocates EUR 4M To Strengthen Ukraine's Energy Sector

Lithuania's Ignitis Grupė Allocates EUR 4M To Strengthen Ukraine's Energy Sector
Date
10/8/2024 9:09:46 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Lithuania's state-owned energy company Ignitis Grupė has provided Ukraine with financial assistance to the value of EUR 4 million, enabling the purchase of equipment for 120 megawatts of generating capacity.
That is according to LRT , Ukrinform reports.
The company has entered into an agreement with the European Energy Community, through which funds will be allocated to a fund coordinated by the organization for the restoration of Ukraine's energy infrastructure.
The company has stated that the equipment purchased with the funds will provide electricity to approximately 420,000 Ukrainian households.
Read also: Lithuania
buys NASAMS systems for EUR
234
As Ukrinform reported, in late September, Lithuania announced a new military aid package for Ukraine, which included logistics equipment, ammunition, laptops, etc.
Photo: E. Blažio / LRT nuotr.
MENAFN08102024000193011044ID1108757665
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.