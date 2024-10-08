عربي


Lithuania's Ignitis Grupė Allocates EUR 4M To Strengthen Ukraine's Energy Sector

10/8/2024 9:09:46 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Lithuania's state-owned energy company Ignitis Grupė has provided Ukraine with financial assistance to the value of EUR 4 million, enabling the purchase of equipment for 120 megawatts of generating capacity.

That is according to LRT , Ukrinform reports.

The company has entered into an agreement with the European Energy Community, through which funds will be allocated to a fund coordinated by the organization for the restoration of Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

The company has stated that the equipment purchased with the funds will provide electricity to approximately 420,000 Ukrainian households.

Lithuania buys NASAMS systems for EUR
234

As Ukrinform reported, in late September, Lithuania announced a new military aid package for Ukraine, which included logistics equipment, ammunition, laptops, etc.

Photo: E. Blažio / LRT nuotr.

UkrinForm

