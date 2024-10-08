عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijani President Attends Limited Meeting Of CIS Heads Of State Council In Moscow

Azerbaijani President Attends Limited Meeting Of CIS Heads Of State Council In Moscow


10/8/2024 9:09:38 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A limited format meeting of the CIS Heads of State Council has commenced in Moscow, Azernews reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is attending the meeting.

First, they posed together for a group photo.

Then, President Ilham Aliyev addressed the participants of the meeting.

To be updated....

MENAFN08102024000195011045ID1108757662


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search